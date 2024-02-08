Storms produce strong winds, rain, hail ahead of Chicago area’s possible record-high temperatures

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect across the Chicago area Thursday night as damaging winds could reach up to 60 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight in Cook County and its surrounding counties following a storm system that passed through the area in the evening, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service also confirmed a small tornado touched down Thursday about 20 miles south of Madison, Wisconsin.

Southerly wind gusts will mostly remain in the 35- to 45-mph range.

Scattered showers and storms will continue for the next couple of hours across northeast IL and portions of northwest IN. While storms will continue to weaken, some gusty winds and instances of large hail will remain possible. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/THp4T9TZdQ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 9, 2024

A couple of storms could produce damaging hail, and a brief tornado “cannot be ruled out,” especially west of Interstate 39, the weather service said.

About 380 flights were delayed Thursday at O’Hare International Airport, nearly 25% of them outbound and almost 15% of them inbound.

Chicago could see a record-high temperature Friday with an unseasonable high of 56 degrees, the record high for Feb. 9, which was set in 1886, according to the weather service.

