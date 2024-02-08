The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Weather News Chicago

Storms produce strong winds, rain, hail ahead of Chicago area’s possible record-high temperatures

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph overnight, and Friday’s expected high of 56 degrees would tie the record high for Feb. 9 set in 1886. A small tornado struck in Wisconsin.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Storms produce strong winds, rain, hail ahead of Chicago area’s possible record-high temperatures
A hazardous weather outlook is in effect across the Chicago area overnight Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, as damaging winds could reach up to 60 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect across the Chicago area overnight Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, as damaging winds could reach up to 60 mph.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect across the Chicago area Thursday night as damaging winds could reach up to 60 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight in Cook County and its surrounding counties following a storm system that passed through the area in the evening, the National Weather Service said. 

The weather service also confirmed a small tornado touched down Thursday about 20 miles south of Madison, Wisconsin.

Southerly wind gusts will mostly remain in the 35- to 45-mph range.

A couple of storms could produce damaging hail, and a brief tornado “cannot be ruled out,” especially west of Interstate 39, the weather service said.

About 380 flights were delayed Thursday at O’Hare International Airport, nearly 25% of them outbound and almost 15% of them inbound.

Chicago could see a record-high temperature Friday with an unseasonable high of 56 degrees, the record high for Feb. 9, which was set in 1886, according to the weather service.

Next Up In News
At public forum on South Side, residents are divided on city’s renewing ShotSpotter deal
Attorney who fought the good fight for city retirees dies at 74
Woman killed in Archer Heights hit-and-run
South suburban ‘food desert’ gifted $65,000 in healthy snacks for Friday food giveaway: ‘There’s a lot of poor people we can help’
Palestinian American brothers from Lombard taken in Israeli raid of their Gaza shelter, family says
Worker dies in construction accident at Homewood-Flossmoor High School
The Latest
Attorney Clint Krislov.
Obituaries
Attorney who fought the good fight for city retirees dies at 74
Clint Krislov crusaded against the widely-despised Chicago parking meter deal, fought forretired city workers whose benefits had been stripped away by a cost-cutting mayor and championed consumer causes.
By Fran Spielman
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
Crime
Woman killed in Archer Heights hit-and-run
The woman, 68, was hit by the driver of a Ram vehicle about 4:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road. The vehicle fled the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Truck drivers, Benjamin Herrera, and Eustolio Castanon helps move pallets of GoGo squeeZ as they are unloaded at the Bremen Township offices at 16361 Kedzie Pkwy in Markham on Thursday.
Suburban Chicago
South suburban ‘food desert’ gifted $65,000 in healthy snacks for Friday food giveaway: ‘There’s a lot of poor people we can help’
The donations are the result of a collaboration between Bremen Township, fruit and yogurt pouch company GoGo squeeZ and nonprofit organization Move For Hunger.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Yasmeen Elagha, who has been trying to help her relatives (in photo on television screen in background) evacuate from Khan Younis in Gaza.
Israel-Hamas War
Palestinian American brothers from Lombard taken in Israeli raid of their Gaza shelter, family says
The brothers, who are U.S. citizens, and other family members were taken early Thursday morning after months of failed attempts to secure their evacuation.
By Nader Issa
 
Homewood-Flossmoor High School
Suburban Chicago
Worker dies in construction accident at Homewood-Flossmoor High School
Ronald Simonson, 63, of Vernon Hills, suffered wounds from a motorized hand saw accident while working on a new science building.
By Sun-Times Wire
 