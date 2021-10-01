Afternoon Edition: Oct. 1, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Subscribe

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 64. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a high near 79 and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Top story

A vegetable garden in Englewood. A North Lawndale community pottery center, built by hand from bricks of soil. A colorful outdoor exhibition space in the heart of Woodlawn.

This year, all across Chicago, small architectural oases have popped up in perhaps the most unexpected of places: vacant city-owned lots.

The theme of the fourth installment of the Chicago Architecture Biennial is “The Available City,” and the event is reimagining 10,000-plus vacant lots on the South and West sides as community spaces.

“The city-owned vacant lots are about 13,000, and if you assume a standard lot, that’s about the size of the downtown area,” said David Brown, the Biennial’s artistic director. “That’s really something that can have a very large impact on the residents and the community organizations, but also on the city.”

The Biennial usually is held in the Loop at the Chicago Cultural Center. But with the pandemic still limiting indoor activities, it had to be restructured, Brown said.

Instead, it focused on outdoor spaces in underserved communities, where many vacant lots are located.

The results can be seen in 15 projects scattered around the city. Each site is designed by international architects and local organizers, who team up to transform those desolate lots. This year, in a first for the Biennial, whatever is built on each site is intended to be permanent.

Jason Beeferman has more on the initiative here.

More news you need

A bright one

Magic Selfies owner Zhazha Casanova says she takes pride in creating moments for customers they will remember for years to come.

“I just love creating experiences. I feel like life is all about experiencing moments,” said Casanova. “There are certain moments that stick with you like: ‘Man, that was a good time.’ ”

Casanova, a Mather High School alumna and Miami native, opened the South Loop’s Magic Selfies in February amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the aim of creating “happy moments” for customers far and wide.

The museum, which is located in the Roosevelt Collection Shops, has about 16,000 Instagram followers, and a steady customer base — an example of Casanova’s drive and promotion.

Each room includes powerful themes that change periodically such as a bathtub filled with rubber ducks, newspaper pages, a basketball motif, sunflowers, and a lifesize unicorn, among other backdrops.

“Some people come in here, and they’re so shy like: ‘Oh, I don’t know what to do.’ By the time they come back here, they’re a whole different person,” said Casanova said. “

In this space, you can be who you want to be. You can do TikTok [videos], and not feel stupid because everybody else around you is doing the same thing.”

Evan F. Moore has more on the experience. Also, check out more local attractions in our 2021 Fall/Winter Entertainment Guide.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

You’ve just been made an alderperson for the day — what’s the first thing you’ll do for your ward?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday we asked you: It’s International Podcast Day, so we want to know — If you could create a Chicago-focused podcast, what would it be about? Here’s what some of you said…

“My Chicago-focused podcast would center on the active theater community in Chicago and the ‘burbs. I’d love to talk with actors, directors, costumers, set designers, music directors, and choreographers about their careers, helping increase excitement for the return of live theater!” — Paul Lockwood

“The daily lives of people with psychical disabilities.” — Steve Price

“The victims of the Eastland Disaster. I would love to do research on each victim and do a podcast on several at a time.” — Toni Bernotus

“A podcast about made up holidays.” — Leticia Montes

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Sign up here to get the Afternoon Edition in your inbox every day.