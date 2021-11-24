Afternoon Edition: Nov. 24, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 53 degrees. Tonight will be cloudy with a low around 39 degrees and a 60% chance of precipitation. There is a slight chance of rain and snow showers tomorrow, but the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees.

Jurors today convicted three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through their neighborhood in an attack that became part of the larger national reckoning on racial injustice.

The convictions for Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan came after jurors deliberated for about 10 hours. The men face minimum sentences of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.

Travis McMichael stood for the verdict, his lawyer’s arm around his shoulder. At one point, McMichael lowered his head to his chest. After the verdicts were read, as he stood to leave, he mouthed “love you” to his mother, who was in the courtroom.

Moments after the verdicts were announced, Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr., was seen crying and hugging supporters outside the courtroom.

“He didn’t do nothing,” the father said, “but run and dream.”

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, thanked the crowd gathered outside the courthouse and said she did not think she would see this day.

“It’s been a long fight. It’s been a hard fight. But God is good,” she said. Of her son, she said, “He will now rest in peace.”

The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue the 25-year-old after seeing him running outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own pickup and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery.

The Associated Press’ Russ Bynum has more on today’s ruling here.

When Chinh Pham and Son Do moved to Chicago a few years ago, the Vietnamese couple were disappointed they couldn’t find a restaurant that they felt was a proper representation of their country’s culture.

So, Pham and Do decided to bring the flavors of their hometown of Ho Chi Minh City to Chicago, opening Sochi Saigonese Kitchen in Lake View earlier this year. The menu features traditional Vietnamese food, with some elevated takes on classic dishes.

The wife-and-husband duo, who met while studying business in college, don’t have conventional culinary backgrounds. But they’re self-proclaimed foodies and spent years traveling the world to try new cuisines. Pham said she learned how to cook from her mother.

When Sochi Saigonese Kitchen started to become a reality, the couple knew there was one dish in particular that they had to include: shaking beef. It’s a traditional dish from their hometown, which is still known as Saigon by locals, Pham said. It was a childhood favorite for both of them.

Growing up, Pham and Do said shaking beef was the type of meal they had when their families had money to splurge on a meal.

Pham said they tried to stay true to the traditional dish. The beef tenderloin is cut into 2-inch cubes and sits in a marinade that includes oyster sauce and pepper for at least three hours. When the steak is ready, it’s fried on high heat.

Madeline Kenney has more in her latest Dishin’ on the Dish installment here.

Your daily question ☕

What are you thankful for this year?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: How will you be celebrating Thanksgiving this year?

Here’s what some of you said…

“With my dad and some family members.” — Debbie Tinnin Lynch

“Listening Música De Navidad.” — Chegui Playita Nobap

“At my son’s house with grandkids.” — Mimi Espino

“At my sister's house! Everyone is bringing over a dish.” — Loli Mauriz

“With an “End of the Matt Nagy Era” party.” — Vince LiFonti

“Cooking for my family.” — Stephanie Watson

“Watch Thanksgiving parade, grill steaks and relax.” — John Green

“Drunk and fighting with my family like we are supposed to.” — Kevin Hopkins

