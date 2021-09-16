Afternoon Edition: Sept. 16, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Amid a seemingly endless series of delays, Britteney Kapri finally got some good news last month.

Baked, her cannabis startup, had been named the winner of a dispensary license in a sought-after region that covers Chicago.

But instead of feeling joy, or even relief, Kapri fell into a state of panic as she reflected on the latest hurdle stymying the licensing process: a court order that remains intact had blocked the issuance of her permit and 184 others.

“I was just like, don’t let it be another year of waiting,” she said. “So I haven’t actually celebrated.”

Like other Black entrepreneurs from Chicago who were named license winners over the course of three recent lotteries, Kapri has been subjected to a bureaucratic nightmare while pursuing her dream of carving out a stake in the white-dominated weed industry. It’s all taken a serious toll.

After leaving her job at a nonprofit in hopes of fully immersing herself in the cannabis business, she became unemployed in January and only started working again recently.

“It’s definitely bled into my personal life,” said Kapri, who’s also a renowned poet. “It’s led to me being just stuck between a rock and a hard place for the past few months because I couldn’t answer anybody about what was happening.”

Tom Schuba has more on how the city has fallen short on its promises of equity for the pot industry here.

Sept. 16 will never be the same in Chicago after Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed a proclamation yesterday making it Candace Parker Day.

Parker, one of pro basketball’s most decorated players, grew up in Naperville. She led Naperville Central to two state titles before heading to Tennessee and winning two NCAA championships with the Lady Vols.

Selected first overall in the 2008 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, Parker became the first player in league history to be named rookie of the year and MVP in the same season.

She’s a WNBA champion, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a two-time WNBA MVP, a six-time WNBA All-Star, a Euroleague champion and the 2020 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Parker’s family and friends, including former teammate Chelsea Gray, were in attendance for Lightfoot’s announcement. Parker had no knowledge of the honor.

“I never envisioned this,” Parker said. “That’s what is so special about basketball. It opens up so many doors. I have the mayor saying she watched me play my senior year. Her daughter is playing basketball now. It’s about carrying it on and trying to open up more doors for the next.”

Along with Parker being honored with her own day in Chicago, Adidas announced three new colorways for Parker’s signature shoe as part of the brand-new Candace Parker Collection. There are only nine players in the WNBA’s 25-year history with their own sneaker line. Reigning MVP Breanna Stewart became the latest when she signed a multiyear shoe deal with Puma in May.

Annie Costabile has more on Parker and her impact on the Sky here.

Mike Clark breaks down the biggest Chicago-area high school football games of the weekend, including No. 1 Loyola vs. No. 3 Brother Rice and No. 4 Marist vs. No. 6 Mount Carmel.

It’s time to stop the endless shell game about whose fault it is that the Bears can’t score — it’s always a collective failure so no specific person or position can be blamed — and ditch the empty answers that everyone is tuning out anyway. Justin Fields is the solution, writes Jason Lieser.

Liam Hendriks said being the White Sox’ nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award is a huge honor, but that’s not why he does the work in the community.

