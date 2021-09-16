Sears closing its Woodfield Mall store

The Sears store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, the iconic retailer’s final location in Illinois, will close its doors in November as part of a corporate plan to “redevelop and reinvigorate the property,” officials announced Thursday.

“This is part of the company’s strategy to unlock the value of the real estate and pursue the highest and best use for the benefit of the local community,” Sears parent company Transformco said in the announcement.

The company did not provide details of the planned redevelopment, which will kick off after the store closes Nov. 14. Transformco is in negotiations with retailers for the Schaumburg location, the company said.

News of the closing comes exactly one week after Woodfield marked the 50th anniversary of its opening, with Sears as one of the mall’s anchor stores and biggest draws.

The retailer closed its last store in Chicago, the Sears in the Six Corners Shopping District, in July 2018.

