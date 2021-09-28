Afternoon Edition: Sept. 28, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Two women whose work was influenced by their time in Chicago are among this year’s MacArthur Fellows.

Historian and author Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor and Jacqueline Stewart, who studies the history of cinema, both focus their work on the Black experience and uplifting Black voices. They are among 25 recipients of the no-strings-attached $625,000 fellowships, unofficially dubbed the “genius grants,” announced today.

Taylor has lived in Chicago for more than a decade. Stewart was born and raised in Hyde Park. Both said their experiences with Chicago’s Black neighborhoods played a pivotal role in their intellectual development.

Taylor moved to Chicago from New York City to join activist movements focused on ending the death penalty and exonerating Black men on Illinois’ death row. She also organized for Chicago tenants’ rights in the wake of the 2008 housing crisis. Taylor is the author of “Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership,” a book she says was influenced by her time living in Chicago and noticing the city’s stark segregation. She now lives in Philadelphia and teaches history at Princeton University.

Stewart, a professor of cinema and media studies at the University of Chicago, also says her work on the history of African American filmmaking was influenced by her upbringing.

She directs the South Side Home Movie Project, which preserves amateur films shot by Chicago residents, and serves as chief artistic and programming officer at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, set to open Thursday.

The Chicago-based John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation has granted billions of dollars to “creative people, effective institutions, and influential networks” since its founding in 1970. Fellowships are awarded to “extraordinarily talented individuals” each year, and winners are free to use the grant however they choose.

You can’t apply for a MacArthur Fellowship. Instead, recipients are selected by a team of anonymous nominators. The process is confidential, and recipients usually don’t know they’ve been picked until the congratulatory phone call.

Jason Beeferman has more on the recipients and their work here.

Zyra Gorecki is well aware of the historic nature of her first series regular role on the NBC series “La Brea.”

“There’s not a lot of representation for disability in media, and to have a character actually be played by an amputee actor is huge,” said Gorecki, who is one of the few amputee series regular/lead actors on a broadcast TV series.

“Being an amputee, you have a different mental state and how you react to things and how you experience things. And to be able to bring that to a character who is an amputee is something that a fully limbed person would not necessarily be used to because they haven’t experienced it.”

“La Brea,” which premieres at 8 p.m. tomorrow on WMAQ-Channel 5, details how a massive Los Angeles sinkhole upends the lives of a family, separating them in the process. Gorecki plays Izzy Harris, a teenager whose mom and brother tumble into the hole.

Gorecki, who splits her time between Chicago and her native Michigan, lost her left leg below the knee at 13 in a lumber accident. She says some people miss a level of understanding when it comes to ableism.

“I think people try to be good; they try to be caring and understanding of other people, and that’s not always the case,” said Gorecki, 19. “And that’s totally fine — you can come back from that, absolutely. It’s just a matter of going to the people who have disabilities, going to the people who are different and understanding. Take something from a conversation with them and going: ‘Oh, I did do wrong. Now I can fix this.’”

More from Evan F. Moore’s conversation with Gorecki here.

Yesterday we asked you: Who is your favorite “Saturday Night Live” cast member of all time? Why? Here’s what some of you said…

“Hard one. I felt the first year’s cast was outstanding! They set the sights high. John Belushi — outstanding in his contributions. Chevy Chase — amazing! Gilda Radner — one in a million. They all worked together to make this outstanding program.” — Robin Hickman

“Kristen Wig. Well between her character of The Target Lady and The Californians, she really knows how to capture those personalities. It’s probably why she is a movie star now. ‘Bridesmaids’ is one of my favorite movies.”— Mike Lebron

“Eddie Murphy is the GOAT, but he was on there before my time. So I’ll say Norm Macdonald.” — Nathan Marshall

“Chris Farley, because there has never been another cast member like him. May he rest in peace.” — Joel NK Aleman

“Phil Hartman. He was just so gifted.” — Jennifer Payton

“Keenan Thompson is the longest-running and most versatile cast member ever!” — Miguelito Hartman

“Maya Rudolph. I think she’s awesome. She’s smart, witty, and funny.” — Wilishah Ayana

