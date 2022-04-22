Afternoon Edition: April 22, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will see showers and possibly a thunderstorm with a high near 54 degrees. Similar weather will continue into tonight with temperatures rising to around 62 overnight. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and windy with a high near 84. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a high near 73.

A new study of a Chicago-based anti-violence program has provided some of the best evidence to date that there are ways to tamp down violence among members of the most endangered populations in the city without arresting them or throwing them in jail.

The last two years-plus have seen unprecedented spikes in violence in Chicago and cities across the U.S. Amid that surge, protesters took to the streets to decry the kind of aggressive policing that’s long been the standard response to rising murder totals.

City leaders have poured record amounts of funding into dozens of community programs — and spent hundreds of millions on police overtime — even as shootings and killings reached near-record levels.

But the study by University of Chicago researchers found that an outreach program operating on the South and West sides is having success in reducing crime and violence among the high-risk men who participated in the program.

The recently completed trial tracked some 2,500 men in Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods and found that men who participated in an intensive, 18-month program called READI Chicago were nearly two-thirds less likely to be arrested for a violent crime and nearly 20% less likely to be shot themselves than a similar group of men that weren’t in the program. Those are all significant declines considering a third of participants had been shot at least once before enrolling, and had an average of 17 arrests on their rap sheet.

Andy Grimm has more on the study’s findings here.

Anyone out for a stroll or drive through downtown Chicago over the next two weeks can catch a glimpse of animated projections selected from a citywide student art competition in the second year of the Chicago Public Schools’ partnership with Art on theMART.

Among the pieces on display will be a self-portrait from 17-year-old Von Steuben Metropolitan High Schoolsenior Tiffany Delgado.

Tiffany’s artwork, titled “Beaded Ears,” will be one of eight CPS seniors’ painted portraits set to be displayed starting tonight on the façade of the Merchandise Mart building.

Tiffany Delgado’s “Beaded Ears” self-portrait is projected onto the Merchandise Mart for a test run ahead of tonight’s premiere of CPS students’ projects. Photography courtesy of Art on theMART

The projections will be accompanied by an original musical score — also composed, produced, engineered and performed by a CPS student — that can be best heard on the Riverwalk between Wells and Franklin streets. The CPS projects will run twice nightly at 8:30 and 9 p.m. through May 4.

Tiffany and the other seven students submitted their pieces to the All-City High School Visual Arts Exhibition, which since last year has worked in conjunction with Art on theMART to also select top artwork for projection onto the mart.

The other pieces were painted by students at Lake View, Amundsen, Senn, Ombudsman, Lindblom, ChiARTS and Westinghouse, while the musical score was done by a Senn student

“I really never would have expected one of my art pieces to be selected and to have this much recognition,” Tiffany said. It’s just something I’m super proud of because I made my parents proud and also my teachers and friends.”

Nader Issa has more on the project here.

What’s the best hidden-gem brunch spot in the city?

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s the best way to enjoy a sunny, warm day in Chicago?

Here’s what some of you said…

“A cold beer in your hand while sitting in the left-field bleachers at Wrigley Field.” —Juan Ceballos

“Playing Spades, having a fish fry with all my friends.” — Jeffery Jones

“Take a walk in your neighborhood. Say hi to your neighbors. Notice the newly leafing-out trees, enjoy the tulips and daffodils, pick up some litter along your way and turn your head up to enjoy the sunshine.” —Kate Roche

“Stroll by Humboldt Park with the puppies!” —Karolined Romero

“Hanging out at Fullerton Beach.” —Pamela Knox

“Delightful outdoor concert and delicious picnic.” — Kathy Erlandson

“Wandering. Just allowing Chicago to take you wherever the adventure may be.” —Brooks Vanderbush

“A White Sox game with my family. A beer, some hot dogs, keeping the scorecard, maybe catch a ball. And we stay the entire game, none of this leaving early stuff. You’re not going to remember saving 20 minutes of traffic years from now, but you may remember a great game.” —Nathan Dusek

