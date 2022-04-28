Afternoon Edition: April 28, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a high near 49 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 46. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high near 62.

Chicago-born David B. Milano was his sister Delores’ protector — that was until he went off to war in Korea and never came back.

A private in the Army, David Milano was declared missing in action in December 1950.

David Milano finally came home this week — his remains returned to the family in a flag-draped casket. His funeral is tomorrow. His sister won’t be there. She died seven years ago, not knowing his remains had been found.

“For some reason, my mom, in her heart and mind, she always thought they would find him,” said Kevin Jordan, one of Delores Milano’s three sons, who lives in Layton, Utah.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The summit didn’t lead to a lasting de-escalation of tensions. But, as a gesture of goodwill, 55 boxes of the unidentified remains of U.S. servicemen were flown to Hawaii.

Two years ago, David Milano’s family learned — thanks to DNA testing — that Box No. 24 contained a femur and other skeletal remains belonging to the lost serviceman.

On Tuesday, those remains arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport. Kevin Jordan, his brother and his sister, Delores Bittion, were on the tarmac under cloudy skies when an American Airlines plane eased up to the gate. The pilot politely asked passengers to remain in their seats while a military honor guard removed Milano’s casket.

David Milano’s funeral is tomorrow. He’ll be given a 21-gun salute. His sister’s second-grade rosary from her first Communion will be placed in the casket with his remains, Jordan said.

Stefano Esposito has more on Milano’s return here.

Meg and Joe Piercy learned the thrift and ingenuity that will be on display in the upcoming Chicago-based HGTV show “Renovation Goldmine” when the couple found themselves nearly broke and about to have a baby 10 years ago.

“A neighbor gave us a piece of furniture and Meg and I painted it, we listed it on Craigslist the next day and sold it for $80 and we were like, ‘Holy cow! Let’s do this again,’” Joe Piercy said.

The couple began foraging every place they could from alleys to Salvation Army stores.

Meg and Joe Piercy, stars of the new Chicago-based HGTV home rehab show “Renovation Goldmine.” Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Eventually, they opened a tiny storefront near Montrose and Ashland avenues before moving to their current location at 2728 N. Elston Ave.

Their store, which flourished into a full-service home decor shop, is called MegMade — two words that Joe Piercy said were a natural fit and constant refrain as he bragged about his wife.

A regular stream of updates and DIY ideas posted to their Instagram account provided the exposure that led to the HGTV opportunity. The show will feature the couple working with homeowners and contractors to rehab and redecorate up to five rooms of a home.

Mitch Dudek has more on the Piercy pair’s new show here.

What’s one way to be a good neighbor?

Yesterday, we asked you: In addition to rising gas prices, what is an issue that you as a Chicagoan want the mayor to address?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Affordable housing. Fully funded schools.” —Kathleen BeeMee

“The speeding tickets are predatory and an unfair tax burden on working people.” — Junior Pierre

“Carjacking, shooting and potholes.” —Linda Bedar

“The CTA running more regularly and for it to be cleaner.” —Keyser Söze

“Escalating property taxes used as a Band-Aid rather than prioritizing and prudently funding government. Institute alderperson term limits to a maximum of three.” —Victoria Gordon

“Raising the minimum wage.” —Courtney Wilbanks

