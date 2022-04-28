The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Girl, 16, charged in four Chicago carjackings, stealing car with child in back seat

The child was arrested Wednesday on the Lower West Side and charged with four felony counts of aggravated vehicular highjacking with a firearm, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 16, charged in four Chicago carjackings, stealing car with child in back seat
A Chicago Police Department SUV.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with carjacking four separate drivers at gunpoint this year, and with stealing a car with a young child in the back seat.

The girl was arrested Wednesday on the Lower West Side and charged with four felony counts of aggravated vehicular highjacking with a firearm, Chicago police said.

She was charged with:

  • Carjacking a man, 36, on Feb. 18 in the 2000 block of South Wells
  • Carjacking a woman, 60, on Feb. 19 in the 2100 block of South Princeton
  • Carjacking a man, 27, on Feb. 21 in the 200 block of West 23rd Place
  • Carjacking a man, 35, on March 24 in the 2300 block of South Princeton

The girl was also charged with unlawful restraint for allegedly stealing a car in Bridgeport with a young child in the back seat. She entered a running car on Feb. 27 in the 3600 block of South Union Avenue and drove off with the 7-year-old child inside, police said. The car was found abandoned a short time later on Archer Avenue with the child inside and unharmed.

The 16-year-old’s name wasn’t released because of her age.

Next Up In Crime
68 bullets fired in Near North shootout, but man accused of taking part only faces misdemeanor after prosecutors reject felony charge
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman at Brickyard Mall parking lot
Woman seriously wounded in Englewood shooting
12 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
Woman ran over, killed husband after she drove on Dan Ryan as he clung to roof: prosecutors
4 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting, including 17-year-old boy
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_04_28_at_9.18.34_AM.png
Crime
68 bullets fired in Near North shootout, but man accused of taking part only faces misdemeanor after prosecutors reject felony charge
Anthony D. Newman, 20, allegedly told police he opened fire “to protect himself and his wife” after the Sunday evening incident that sprayed bullets across the neighborhood.
By Tom Schuba
 
A man died in a crash Feb. 19, 2021, in northwest Indiana.
Transportation
Woman dies in wrong-way crash on Indiana Toll Road near Hammond
She was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-90 and crashed head-on into a Honda HR-V about 5 miles east of the state line early Thursday, Indiana State Police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Chicago Police Department shoulder patch.
Crime
Woman seriously wounded in Englewood shooting
She was standing with a friend in the 6300 block of South Laflin Avenue when a gunman came up and opened fire Thursday morning, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley discusses the Lawrence to Bryn Mawr Modernization Project, which is part of the CTA’s $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization Phase One Project, during a news conference near the Bryn Mawr Station in Edgewater on the North Side, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Politics
Mike Quigley will not run for Chicago mayor in 2023
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, cited the war in Ukraine as a factor in his decision.
By Sun-times Staff Reports
 
Including one or more of these foods into your daily diet is good for the gut.
Eat Well
Sour power: These foods go a long way to improving overall gut health
Stanford researchers found that a 10-week diet high in fermented foods resulted in measurable improvements in microbiome diversity, decreases in markers of inflammation.
By Environmental Nutrition
 