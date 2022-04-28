Girl, 16, charged in four Chicago carjackings, stealing car with child in back seat

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with carjacking four separate drivers at gunpoint this year, and with stealing a car with a young child in the back seat.

The girl was arrested Wednesday on the Lower West Side and charged with four felony counts of aggravated vehicular highjacking with a firearm, Chicago police said.

She was charged with:



Carjacking a man, 36, on Feb. 18 in the 2000 block of South Wells

Carjacking a woman, 60, on Feb. 19 in the 2100 block of South Princeton

Carjacking a man, 27, on Feb. 21 in the 200 block of West 23rd Place

Carjacking a man, 35, on March 24 in the 2300 block of South Princeton

The girl was also charged with unlawful restraint for allegedly stealing a car in Bridgeport with a young child in the back seat. She entered a running car on Feb. 27 in the 3600 block of South Union Avenue and drove off with the 7-year-old child inside, police said. The car was found abandoned a short time later on Archer Avenue with the child inside and unharmed.

The 16-year-old’s name wasn’t released because of her age.

