The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

The QB draft class stinks — it’s good the Bears don’t need one

Waiting until this year to draft a passer would have been a disaster.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
   
SHARE The QB draft class stinks — it’s good the Bears don’t need one
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after his team’s 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in October.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after his team’s 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in October.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Someone should mail a fruit basket to Ryan Pace in Atlanta.

While Pace left new general manager Ryan Poles a teardown-worthy roster, he also gave him a gift. Pace’s decision to trade up to draft Ohio State’s Justin Fields last year cost the Bears their first-round picks last year and on Thursday, but it yielded something to dream on at quarterback. Fields still needs developing, but he gives the Bears hope.

Waiting until this year to draft a passer would have been a disaster. There will likely be two or three quarterbacks drafted in the first round Thursday, but none — not Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis or Ole Miss’ Matt Corral —are as good as any of the five that went in Round 1 last year.

This year’s class, which also features North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, has the worst high end in a decade, if not a generation. Which is strange, given that the2020 coronavirus college season— which didn’t cost players eligibility— rendered the draft deep at other positions.

“I can’t explain that at all,” Poles said. “I think you get in different cycles and different years, certain strengths and weaknesses.”

Last year, Pro Football Focus had five quarterbacks ranked in its pre-draft top 14—Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (1), BYU’s Zach Wilson (2), Fields (3), North Dakota State’s Trey Lance (10) and Alabama’s Mac Jones (14)—and three more in their top 84.

This year, Willis is the site’s top-rated quarterback, at No. 30 overall. Three others are in the top 106.

Had the Bears not traded for Fields, they would have picked seventh Thursday. Taking a quarterback there is a reach by every metric.

That might not stop desperate teams from trying, of course. The Panthers, picking sixth, need an upgrade over Sam Darnold, while the Falcons (8) and Seahawks (9) dealt their quarterbacks this offseason. The Saints (16) might want a development project. The Steelers (20) could eye local guy Pickett to challenge Mitch Trubisky. The Lions pick second and 32nd, and could use the latter pick on a passer.

The top of the draft will be dominated by linemen. Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson could go No. 1 to the Jaguars, though Georgia defensive end Travon Walker, whose NFL Scouting Combine was better than his college tape, may sneak into the top spot. Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is as talented as either player, but inconsistent, and could go in the top five.

Alabama’s Evan Neal and N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu top a deep offensive tackle class, and Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton lead all defensive backs.

Six receivers could be drafted in Round 1: Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, USC’s Drake London, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson.

The Bears will look at receivers when they pick twice in Round 2 and once in Round 3 on Friday. They won’t, however, look for a quarterback. For that, they should be thankful.

In This Stream
Full coverage of NFL Draft 2022
GM Ryan Poles brings fresh approach to Bears heading into first NFL Draft
Halas Intrigue, Episode 221: Draft a receiver? Make a trade?
Rebuilding? Remodeling? Either way, Bears GM Ryan Poles has heavy lifting to do
View all 10 Stories
Next Up In Chicago Bears
GM Ryan Poles brings fresh approach to Bears heading into first NFL Draft
Halas Intrigue, Episode 221: Draft a receiver? Make a trade?
Bears, Byron Pringle ‘in a good place’ after arrest in Florida
DE Robert Quinn all in with Bears amid potentially rocky transition season
Rebuilding? Remodeling? Either way, Bears GM Ryan Poles has heavy lifting to do
Bears’ most urgent NFL Draft need: Finding help at CB for Jaylon Johnson
The Latest
A blue and white checked gingham dress, worn by Judy Garland in the “Wizard of Oz,” hangs on display, Monday at Bonhams in New York. One of the most iconic outfits in American movie history is heading for auction, discovered in a box after decades of being thought lost.&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Lost for decades, Dorothy’s dress from ‘Wizard of Oz’ film set for auction
The dress is one of only two that include the blouse actress Judy Garland wore underneath. The other one with a blouse sold at auction in 2015 for more than $1.5 million.
By Deepti Hajela | Associated Press
 
Retiring Judge Raul Vega, formerly the presiding judge of the county’s domestic violence division, allegedly made a statement to another judge on Dec. 6 that would violate the state’s judicial code of conduct.
News
Woman ran over, killed husband after she drove on Dan Ryan as he clung to roof: prosecutors
An attorney for Haihua Cheng, who was charged with reckless homicide, said she was attempting to escape her husband, John Gutierrez, who had a history of drug use and history of domestic violence.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Students at the University of Illinois Chicago campus. An increase in state MAP grants will benefit students across the state.
Other Views
Higher ed got a boost in state budget, so let’s keep the momentum going
The return on this investment is massive, and doubly important as independent colleges and universities in Illinois enroll more students annually than the state’s public universities.
By David W. Tretter
 
The White Sox’s Andrew Vaughn rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow during the seventh inning Wednesday.
White Sox
Andrew Vaughn homers, breaks tie, helps White Sox end losing streak at eight
Dylan Cease pitches six strong innings of two-run ball.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Ambulance.JPG
News
Motorcyclist dies in West Lawn crash — second motorcyclist killed in Chicago in a week
The man collided with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the 5900 block of South Pulaski Road, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 