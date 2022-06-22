Afternoon Edition: June 22, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

In an eleventh-hour reversal, Chicago Public Schools officials today pulled their proposal for a controversial $120 million Near South Side high school.

Pedro Martinez, the school system’s chief executive, made the surprise announcement at the school board meeting at which members, some of whom had already expressed opposition, were expected to debate and vote on the plan.

The project was uncertain to win Board of Education approval and has faced criticism, even among advocates, for its lack of details leading up to the vote, incomplete community engagement and potential negative effects on neighboring schools.

The new building was also planned for Chicago Housing Authority land that used to be home to the former Harold L. Ickes Homes housing project.

The Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ examined those concerns in a story published this morning.

“I want to take a little bit more time to answer questions that exist in the community about this proposal and our partnership with CHA,” Martinez said. “Board members, I will bring this item back to the board in the near future.”

The decision appeared to surprise board members. Elizabeth Todd-Breland, who has opposed the new high school, asked Martinez, “What changed between yesterday and today?”

Until Martinez pulled the proposal, CPS officials were set to ask the Board of Education to approve their $70 million share of the project on top of $50 million from the state.

Our Nader Issaand Lauren FitzPatrick, along with WBEZ’s Sarah Karp, have more here.

Patients and staff at La Rabida Children’s Hospital on the city’s South Side are being treated by a new pair of physicians whose smiling faces and enthusiasm for their jobs is enough to brighten anyone’s day.

Ella, 3, is more of a laid back, calming presence, while Zilly, 4, is rambunctious and playful as he holds court on Tuesday mornings in the Outpatient Center of the lakeside hospital and visits with children being treated for a variety of complex issues and their families.

The charismatic duo are therapy dogs that have begun working at the hospital as part of a partnership between La Rabida and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Miel Finley, 13, a patient at La Rabida Children’s Hospital, pets therapy dog Zilly. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Both pups came from shelters and were selected for their jobs based on their warm and welcoming personalities. The four-legged friends have been trained to comfort children, and Ella and Zilly also visited area schools following the Uvalde school shooting to offer their comfort to anxious students.

The new “dog-tors” have also helped the hospital’s staff to decompress after a rough couple years working through the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital’s CEO Brenda Wolf said.

​​“These last two and a half years have been trying times in so many different ways,” she said. “What is remarkable is when the dogs are in the building the staff will come by to stop and see them and they snuggle with them.”

Mariah Rushhas more on the ‘dog-tors’ here.

The Asian carp has a new name: Copi. What’s another food that should have its name changed?

Yesterday, we asked you: What is one essential Chicago House track everyone should know?

Here’s what some of you said…

“So many to choose from — my pick is [Cajmere’s] ‘Percolator.’ The second I hear the phrase, ‘It’s time for the Percolator!’ I’m automatically hit with thoughts of good times.” —Steve Brumfield

“Dennis Ferrer, ‘Hey, Hey (I Heard You Say).’ Every serious Chicago house music DJ will include it in every set, every time.” — Lisa Morrison Butler

“Joe Smooth — ‘Promised Land’” — Don Stellato

“[Marshall Jefferson’s] ‘Move your Body.’ House music anthem and life coach instructions all in one!” —Luis E. Lopez

“If Ralphi Rosario’s ‘You Used To Hold Me’ isn’t on the list, then the list is wrong.” — Gerald Myers

“[J.M. Silk’s] ‘Jack your body!’” — Kristina Jelič

“‘Can You Feel It’ — Mr. Fingers.” — Gregory McPherson

“‘Yo yo get funky’ — Fast Eddie.” — Nick Calandra

“‘The Love I Lost’ by Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes —it’s Deep House at its finest. And ‘Move Your Body’ by Marshall Jefferson — it’s our anthem.” —Dimitrius Thomas

“True House Head would say ‘Ther But for the Grace of God Go I’ — Machine.” —Ray Black

“‘More bounce to the ounce’ and ‘Computer Love’ —both by Zapp and Roger. Also, I recall you have to mix it with some Disco like Chic. Then you would be on the dance floor for an hour or so.” — Cece Jenkins

You can find more answers here. Stream some of the selections below – or click here.

