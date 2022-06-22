The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Indian Head Park woman pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol breach case, says she ignored alarms

Leticia Vilhena Ferreira was charged for her role in the Capitol riot last February. Though she couldn’t vote in the 2020 election, she said she traveled to Washington, D.C., because she wanted to see then-President Donald Trump speak.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Indian Head Park woman pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol breach case, says she ignored alarms
Federal authorities say this depicts Leticia Vilhena Ferreira of Indian Head Park inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal authorities say this depicts Leticia Vilhena Ferreira of Indian Head Park inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Court records

A Brazilian citizen who lives in Indian Head Park pleaded guilty Wednesday to her role in the U.S. Capitol breach, admitting she entered the Capitol without permission on Jan. 6, 2021, even though alarms were sounding within the building.

Leticia Vilhena Ferreira, 33, told a judge during a plea hearing that she “didn’t pay attention” to those alarms, and she admitted she spent about 45 minutes inside the building. She pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor for which she faces up to six months behind bars.

Her sentencing has been set for Sept. 14.

Ferreira was charged for her role in the Capitol riot last February. She had been interviewed at her home by authorities on April 2, 2021, records show. And though she couldn’t vote in the 2020 election, she said she traveled to Washington, D.C., because she wanted to see then-President Donald Trump speak.

However, Ferreira said she didn’t get to hear Trump’s speech because so many people started to march toward the Capitol. She said she followed them into the building, and she gave the feds photos and videos she took that confirmed she had been in the Capitol that day.

The feds say alarms could be heard at the start of one of Ferreira’s recordings, prompting a judge to ask her about it Wednesday.

Though separate video showed Ferreira in the Capitol Crypt when rioters began to rush police, records show that “Ferreira did not appear to have participated in any assault on officers.”

An FBI task force officer wrote that the day after the breach Ferreira sent someone a text message that asked, “Do you think they will go after all the people walking in the capitol area?”

The unnamed recipient of that text replied, “Don’t be sad. Be prepared. We are all f---ed.”

Ferreira is one of 30 known Illinois residents who have been charged in the U.S. Capitol breach. It led to what has been described as likely the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history, as well as a series of ongoing congressional hearings.

At least 10 other Illinois residents have pleaded guilty to their role in the breach, but only Bradley Rukstales of Inverness has so far been sentenced to any time behind bars. A judge gave Rukstales 30 days in jail.

Next Up In Crime
Woman shot dead during robbery at Oak Park gas station parking lot, police say
Good Kids Mad City proposes youth-driven approach to stop violent crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the US Capitol breach
15-year-old boy seriously wounded when gunman fires into Chatham home
Body of man pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach
Woman shot and killed while arguing with man in Englewood
The Latest
Marjorie Taylor Greene Holds A Primary Election Night Watch Party In Georgia
Columnists
The GOP weaponizes Christianity
The new right’s variations of “God and Guns” bumper stickers, T-shirts, yard signs and rallying cries can feel today like an actual threat that sometimes even implies violence. Surely there are atheists who will speak out.
By S. E. Cupp
 
oak_park_police.jpg
Crime
Woman shot dead during robbery at Oak Park gas station parking lot, police say
Two people approached the woman from behind, then one of them pulled out a gun and shot her in her head at the BP Gas station.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) discusses the Peacebook Ordinance during a news conference at City Hall with Good Kids Mad City, Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022.
City Hall
Good Kids Mad City proposes youth-driven approach to stop violent crime
The so-called “Peacebook” ordinance calls for diverting 2% of the Chicago Police Department’s $1.7 billion budget — $34 million — to fund job training and violence prevention programs led by young people in Chicago neighborhoods plagued by gang violence.
By Fran Spielman
 
A vacant lot at West 24th Street and South State Street in the South Loop — part of the former Harold L. Ickes Homes — is the proposed site for a new CPS high school.
Education
CPS scraps plans for new $120M Near South Side high school — for now
Pedro Martinez, the school system’s chief executive, made the surprise announcement at Wednesday’s school board meeting at which members were expected to debate and vote on the plan.
By Nader IssaLauren FitzPatrick, and 1 more
 
The state on Wednesday presented the logo for Copi, the new name for Asian carp.
Food and Restaurants
Asian carp’s new, and hopefully more appetizing, name is revealed
“Copi” is a play on the word “copious” — as in “there are copious amounts of Asian carp in the Illinois River that are not supposed to be there. Help us. Please eat them.”
By Mitch Dudek
 