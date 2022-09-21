Bail denied for woman who tossed nephew off Navy Pier, Chicagoans raise funds for Hurricane Fiona victims and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Three-year-old Josiah Brown was pushed into Lake Michigan by his “beloved aunt” who then stood by as he sunk to the bottom off Navy Pier, where divers found him a half-hour later, prosecutors said in court today.

The boy went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital in “very critical condition,” officials said. He is not expected to survive, prosecutors said during a bond hearing for the aunt, Victoria Moreno.

Judge Susanna Ortiz denied bail for Moreno, despite defense arguments that she suffers from mental issues. The judge called Moreno’s actions “intentionally brutal and heinous.” Moreno, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child, according to police.

The boy was pulled from the lake about 1 p.m. yesterday near the 700 block of East Grand Avenue. Moreno initially told responding officers that she was only a witness, then claimed she was holding the boy’s shirt and let go because he “was acting up,” according to a police report and a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Ashton King and Allison Huston were walking along the lakefront that afternoon when they heard a splash and noticed Moreno peering into the water, where the boy was floating on his back. Moreno denied knowing him, Huston said.

King said she immediately dialed 911 as Huston tried to keep the boy “as calm as possible.” By then, he still had his eyes open but was unresponsive, King said. She then recalled walking past a life preserver, but the boy had already sunk into the water by the time Huston grabbed it.

Emergency crews arrived a short time later and grabbed him from the water. Moreno had already backed away and “didn’t do anything” while the boy was drowning, King said.

Tom Schuba and David Struetthave more on this tragedy here.

Every year around the fall and spring equinoxes, many Chicagoans stop and stand in the middle of downtown streets for the perfect photo: the sun shining directly through the Loop’s grid, illuminating the buildings in a fierce orange.

The phenomenon is known as “Chicagohenge,” and it refers to the week leading up to the fall equinox (or the week following the spring equinox) when the sun lines up exactly with Chicago’s east-west streets during sunrise and sunset. This unique moment occurs because during the equinoxes, the Earth is not tilted toward or away from the sun; the sun follows a path across the celestial equator, said Michelle Nichols, director of public observing at the Adler Planetarium.

“What it boils down to, and what you can see on the days of the equinoxes ... is the full sun shining right down our east-west streets,” Nichols told the Sun-Times back in 2019.

The sun lines up with Chicago’s east- and west-facing streets at sunset, otherwise known as the phenomenon “Chicagohenge,” as seen from North Michigan Avenue at East Washington Street in the Loop, March 20, 2021. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The name “Chicagohenge” is a nod to Stonehenge in England, a prehistoric monument that at certain points aligns with seasonal paths traveled by the sun.

This year, the fall equinox is tomorrow. To see “Chicagohenge,” you need to stand on an unobstructed east-west street around sunset or sunrise in the days leading up to it.

If you do decide to check it out, make sure you look up at the sky instead of directly into the sun. And if you miss it, you’ll get another chance in March.

You can find more on “Chicagohenge” here.

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s one Chicago-specific dish you won’t find anywhere else?

Here’s what some of you said...

“Pairing fried chicken, mostaccioli and Italian beef at parties.”—Sarah Bernstein Tennyson

“The Combo — Italian Beef and Italian Sausage — sandwich.” —Tom Carter

“Maxwell street polish! Oh my goodness.” —Denise Loveliness

“Poppyseed hot dog buns.” —Melissa Leonard

“Chicago Dog with fresh cut fries, Italian Beef sandwich, Italian Sausage sandwich, gyros, deep dish pizza, cracker-thin crust pizza, rainbow cone!” —Cindy Lee Nielsen

“Chef Thai Dang’s, Dang Good Wings, — right next to HaiSous — create a lifelong and enduring craving!” —Ina Pinkney

“Jibaritos, the Puerto Rican sandwich of thin-sliced steak or other meats, lettuce, tomato, garlicky mayonnaise, and American cheese on flattened fried green plantains, invented by Juan Figueroa at Borinquen Restaurant in Humboldt Park in 1996.” —Ricardo Jimenez

“Ricobene’s breaded steak sandwiches.” —Linda Gressick

“Pepper and egg sandwich.” —Stephanie Iniguez

“Pizza puff, real pizza and polish sausage.” —Camille Austin

