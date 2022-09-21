Woman charged with pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier: ‘She just seemed off’

A woman has been charged with pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier, leaving him in “very critical” condition.

Victoria Moreno, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child, according to police. She was to appear in court later Wednesday.

The boy was pulled from the lake about 1 p.m. Monday near the 700 block of East Grand Avenue. He went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital in “very critical condition,” fire officials said.

Moreno initially told responding officers that she was only a witness, then claimed she was holding the boy’s shirt and let go because he “was acting up,” according to a police report and a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Victoria Moreno Chicago police

Ashton King and Allison Huston were walking along the lakefront that afternoon when they heard a splash and noticed Moreno peering into the water, where the boy was floating on his back. Moreno denied knowing him, Huston said.

“He seemed disoriented, a little out of it [and] scared out of his mind,” King said. “He was just staring up at the sky. His eyes were super, super wide, and he was trying his best to stay afloat.”

King said she immediately dialed 911 as Huston tried to keep the boy “as calm as possible.” By then, he still had his eyes open but was unresponsive, King said.

She then recalled walking past a life preserver, but the boy had already sunk into the water by the time Huston grabbed it.

“I will never forget seeing his face as he slipped under the surface,” Huston said. “It was absolutely horrible.”

Emergency crews arrived a short time later and grabbed him from the water. Moreno had already backed away and “didn’t do anything” while the boy was drowning, King said.

“My friend and I were both like, something is not right with this woman,” King said. “She just seemed off. She seemed like she was under the influence of something, possibly.”

While Moreno initially told police she was merely a witness, the women said they urged officials to question her further based on her strange behavior.

Moreno was ultimately taken into custody after admitting the boy was her nephew and providing the allegedly false story about him falling into the water, King said. Investigators later determined Moreno lied and had actually pushed the boy after reviewing video evidence, according to the police report.

King, who lives in Oak Forest, said the incident “hit me a lot harder” because she’s the mother of three young children.

“It’s just been very, very hard to kind of cope with and wrap my mind around how that could’ve happened,” she said. “And you deal with the guilt of ... how else could I have helped? Or what else could I have done? Or did I do things fast enough?”

The boy’s mother had left her son with his grandmother that day, according to the police report. When the grandmother went upstairs to change, Moreno had left with the child in the mother’s car.

Moreno told officers she brought the 3-year-old to Navy Pier to “go on the rides,” the report states.

The child lives on a quiet residential block in Des Plaines where family calls him “JoJo,” according to a relative who answered the door Wednesday.

Most people on the block are friendly and speak with each other almost daily, but Josiah’s household stood out as quiet and reserved. “They keep to themselves,” said one neighbor, who asked not to be named.

“A very close-knit family,” neighbor Nikki Skarbek said. “They have to be devastated.”

Another neighbor said kids at Josiah’s home often played in the family’s backyard. The family hosted kids birthday parties. “They’re not some bizarre family. Everyone works two jobs,” the neighbor said.

Several neighbors were shocked to hear Victoria Moreno was charged with hurting Josiah. Some said they hadn’t seen her at the home in decade. One neighbor recalled Victoria Moreno being escorted from a block party years ago because of overactive behavior. “Victoria had something going on,” said the neighbor, who asked not to be named. She suspected she may have been on drugs at the time.

