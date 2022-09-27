Flight attendants protest at O’Hare and Midway, Lightfoot defends Invest South/West plan and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Flight attendants for Southwest Airlines took to the street outside Midway International Airport this morning to demand a new contract that would provide better economic and working conditions.

That’s important to a workforce that, union leaders said, is suffering from burnout due to the pandemic.

Nearly 200 unionized flight attendants lined Cicero Avenue, holding signs slamming an airline they say is putting profit over workers. They chanted and cheered as drivers of passing trucks and cars honked in support.

“What do we want? Action! When do we want it? Now!” marchers yelled in unison.

Those protesting are members of the Transport Workers Union of America Local 556, which has over 18,000 members. About 2,500 of them are based in Chicago. Those participating in today’s protest were off duty.

Corliss King, a Southwest flight attendant and second vice president of Local 556, said that Tuesday’s action is a way to demand that management engage in meaningful negotiations.

The union representing Southwest Airlines flight attendants has several demands, including members being paid for all the time they are working. For instance, they are not paid for the time they work while passengers are boarding; they don’t go on the clock until the door of the plane is closed, and go off the clock when the door opens after landing. They also want more control over their schedules when not at work and a better work-life balance. To accomplish this, they are demanding an end to a policy requiring flight attendants to be on call around the clock for three days at a time.

Southwest flight attendants also protested at nine other major airports across the country. United Airlines flight attendants held a similar protest later this morning at O’Hare International Airport.

Manny Ramoshas more on the demonstrations here.

Anjal Chande embraces the transformative nature of dance

After growing up dancing at informal homemade spaces and throughout her formal college studies, Chicago-based artist Anjal Chande has devoted herself to creating a space to foster her own creative projects and build community through teaching. Thus, Soham Dance Space was born.

“It started initially as this sort of … vehicle for me to scratch my different artistic itches as a performer myself,” Chande explained.

Since its inception in 2007, Soham has grown into a multidimensional organization for artists of all types: teachers, students, performers and more. It exists as an anticapitalist atmosphere and a space to explore new and alternative relationships with creative practices, a place where creative endeavors are no longer situated in a commodified structure.

Anjal Chande is the founder and artistic director of Pilsen-based Soham Dance Space. Vocalo Radio

Chande knows the struggles of navigating the capitalist world as an artist, and takes an anti-hierarchical approach to her endeavors.

Through dance, Chande expresses this ideology through radical acceptance. She does not enforce hierarchy of the body. There is no right or wrong way to do things at Soham. Rather, Chande brings together artists who are deliberate about celebrating dance in this transformative way.

“[Dance] has this really, really transformative power of subverting some of the ideas… that become internalized when we grow up in this, oftentimes, quite oppressive world,” Chande explained.

Our colleagues from Vocalo Radio have more on Chande via their interview with the local artist here.

Name one Chicagoan who inspires you. Tell us why.

Yesterday, we asked you: How confident are you in Justin Fields as the Bears’ long-term QB?

Here’s what some of you said...

“He’s got it. Let him play.” —John Dundas

“I’m not. The current backup should be starting. The best players should play. If JF can’t cut it, it’s time to go.” —Jerry Himes

“He has the right attitude and work ethic and the arm. Also takes accountability.” — Brian Horan

“He’s a joke. Maybe he was good in college. But this isn’t college.” —John Skigor

“He’s got to be given a chance to throw the ball more than 20 times in a game before I can make any kind of decision. Let’s see him get rattled and work his own way out of it instead of taking the ball out of his hands.” —Paul Fedrick

“He’s young. I’m not sold yet.” —Vicki Dickens

“Give him a chance. It is a big step from college to pros.” — Marsha Kling

“QBs aren’t made overnight. It takes time. Too early to tell if he will be a bust or a great yet. Give him a couple of seasons and watch his growth.” —Ismo Molina

