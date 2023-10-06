Afternoon Edition: Subminimum wage is officially going away in Chicago

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

One year ago today, the Sun-Times officially dropped its paywall for our online stories and shifted to relying on support from you — our readers.

The move was part of our larger mission of trying to better serve our city by making our coverage more accessible.

And over this last year, through tragedies and triumphs, crucial elections and public corruption trials, historic events and the everyday nuances of life in our city, my colleagues and I have worked tirelessly to report the news daily and make it available for everyone.

That’s all thanks to our generous members and supporters who have donated throughout the last year, helping to propel our mission.

If you like this newsletter and want to support more projects like this, please consider donating today so we can continue to shape this newspaper into something by Chicago for Chicago. ♥️

And if you like cheesy memes, enjoy this one I made last year to commemorate our big announcement.

Now, below, we’ve got the community news you need to know today before you start your weekend. 👇

Thanks for spending a little bit of your afternoon with us.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Mitchell Armentrout

A win for workers: The City Council Friday approved a measure that phases in the elimination of the subminimum wage for restaurant servers, bartenders and other tipped workers. By a 36-10 vote, Council members served up the ordinance that supporters say will level the economic playing field for waitstaff in Chicago’s world-class culinary scene.

Business owners’ take: Industry leaders argue the ordinance will saddle neighborhood restaurants with untenable labor costs. Opponents at the Illinois Restaurant Association acquiesced, however, thanks to a compromise Mayor Brandon Johnson struck to phase in a base pay hike from the current $9.48 per hour to the citywide minimum wage of $15.80 over five years. That comes out to 8% yearly raises starting July 1, 2024, through 2028. The minimum wage also is adjusted annually based on the cost of living.

Part of mayor’s agenda: Friday’s vote also marked the biggest legislative win for the mayor and his progressive agenda. As for the other priorities on Johnson’s list of campaign promises, his revised plan to raise the real estate transfer tax on high-end home sales to help combat homelessness is still pending. And a working group is still months away from delivering on Johnson’s plan to reopen shuttered mental health clinics.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

The City Council Friday approved a measure that eliminates the subminimum wage for restaurant servers and other tipped workers. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Chicago library takes shot at book bans with art piece : A newly installed, permanent “Altar for the Unbanned” by Theaster Gates now sits in Harold Washington Library’s main branch. The piece, commissioned by the Chicago Public Library, features spiral shelves of books that have been banned in different periods of American history.



: A newly installed, permanent “Altar for the Unbanned” by Theaster Gates now sits in Harold Washington Library’s main branch. The piece, commissioned by the Chicago Public Library, features spiral shelves of books that have been banned in different periods of American history. Donations sought for migrants : City officials are asking residents to step up donations of badly needed coats, boots, sweaters, socks and other warm clothes as 17,000-plus asylum-seekers and counting — most coming from Venezuela — prepare to weather their first Chicago winter.



: City officials are asking residents to step up donations of badly needed coats, boots, sweaters, socks and other warm clothes as 17,000-plus asylum-seekers and counting — most coming from Venezuela — prepare to weather their first Chicago winter. Bears trade Chase Claypool : The Bears traded the disgruntled wide receiver this morning to the Miami Dolphins, ending the tension of having him on the roster after he had been asked to stay away from Halas Hall.



: The Bears traded the disgruntled wide receiver this morning to the Miami Dolphins, ending the tension of having him on the roster after he had been asked to stay away from Halas Hall. ‘Fast pass’ for Christkindlmarkets: With Chicago’s beloved German Christmas markets set to open Nov. 17, planners announced a new $25 fast-entry pass that they say will allow buyers to avoid long lines to enter the Daley Plaza market on weekends.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

Lincoln Park Wine Fest returns Friday through Sunday. Courtesy of Special Events Management

🍷 Lincoln Park Wine Fest

Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

📍Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Wind down with your neighbors at this festival, which includes wine and food pavilions, wine tastings and more.

Admission: $43+

🍽️ Chicago Food Truck Festival

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

📍LaBagh Woods, 5275 N. Cicero Ave.

The beloved gathering of foodies and mobile chefs returns, featuring fall cocktails, music, games and up to 10 food trucks.

Admission: Free to enter, food prices vary by truck

🍻 Oktoberfestiversary

Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.

📍Ravenswood and Belle Plaine, between Begyle Brewing and Dovetail Brewery

Enjoy this fall gathering, featuring food trucks, live music and plenty of beer — with proceeds going to the Friendship Center food pantry.

Admission: $5 suggested donation

🎶 Indigenous Peoples Day Chicago Arts & Music Festival

Sunday and Monday, 5:30-10 p.m.

📍Chop Shop, 2033 W. North Ave.

This annual, two-day artistic and cultural festival will feature Indigenous performers from all over North and South America.

Admission: Free (reserve your spot in advance)

♥️ Día de Muertos Celebration and Mercadito

Sunday, 12 p.m.

📍Logan Square Park, Near North Kedzie and West Logan

Come out for this family-friendly celebration of life and death, with performances, art, face-painting and an altar.

Admission: Free

🇵🇭 Bayanihan

Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

📍 The Rizal Center, 1332 W. Irving Park Road

Celebrate the start of Filipino American History Month with community, food and fun at this event hosted by pop-up vendor Everybody’s Market.

Admission: Free

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Women who volunteered with Habitat for Humanity Chicago hold up a frame at a construction site in West Pullman Thursday. Anthony Jackson/For The Sun-Times

Reporting by David Struett

As a drizzle fell on the Far South Side, dozens of women in hard hats hammered away at two-by-fours, helping to build a row of homes for Habitat for Humanity Chicago.

Around 50 women kicked off the organization’s yearly Women Build month Thursday at the site of three single-family homes at 124th Street and Union Avenue.

It’s the organization’s largest Women Build event yet, with more than 600 volunteers who each will work a day throughout the month. They’ve raised nearly $600,000, the most ever.

“When you’re building for someone else, it’s a great feeling on the inside,” said volunteer Belinda Hutcherson, 74.

The idea behind Women Build is to get the conversation rolling about those inequities, said Jen Parks, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Chicago.

“Let’s talk about historical inequities,” she said. “Let’s shine a light on women coming together in support of creating pathways for other women.”

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Where’s the first place in the city you take someone when they visit from out of town? Tell us why.

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

