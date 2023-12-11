Afternoon Edition: 3 chefs continue pursuit of dreams thanks to grant

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Amid these winter days, you really have to hand it to the people who don’t let a little chilly weather stop them from enjoying themselves.

Where my reaction to the cold might be to wear multiple layers and grumble my way toward a restaurant to warm up, some folks are stripping down and cracking open a cold one in a hot tub boat for a new winter attraction on the river.

Below, we’ve got reporting from my colleague David Struett, who met up with some of the first hot tub boat riders. 👇

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know today.

Reporting by Erica Thompson

Relief for chefs: Sixty-two Black food business owners have been awarded $1 million in total via the Black Kitchen Initiative, a project overseen by the Kentucky-based Let’s Empower Employment Initiative nonprofit, the Heinz company and the Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice coalition. Entrepreneurs received $15,000, while legacy businesses operating for at least 20 years received $25,000.

3 local recipients:Three Chicago chefs received the grant — Kristen Ashley Harper, of Cleo’s Southern Cuisine; Chiedoziem “Dozzy” Ibekwe, owner of Dozzy’s Grill; and Quinton McNair, owner of Strugglebeard Bakery. “That grant allowed me the freedom to actually operate,” McNair told the Sun-Times.

Key context: The partners behind the Black Kitchen Initiative noticed the disparities faced by Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic, as reports showed they were receiving Paycheck Protection Program loans at lower rates than other groups, said Lindsey Ofcacek, co-founder, managing director and mentor with the LEE Initiative. And funding is still a challenge today, with reportedly 37% of Black small-business owners struggling to access new capital and financing — 14 percentage points higher than nonBlack entrepreneurs.

A memorial rose garden for the seven victims of the Highland Park mass shooting sits outside the suburb’s City Hall last June. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Highland Park massacre suspect to represent himself : Robert Crimo III, the man on trial for the Fourth of July parade shooting that killed seven people in 2022, will represent himself in his criminal trial, which a Lake County judge Monday set for February 2024. The date was set after Crimo, 23, invoked his right to a speedy trial.



: Robert Crimo III, the man on trial for the Fourth of July parade shooting that killed seven people in 2022, will represent himself in his criminal trial, which a Lake County judge Monday set for February 2024. The date was set after Crimo, 23, invoked his right to a speedy trial. New ID program for Cook County Jail detainees : Detainees on their way out of Cook County Jail will soon be able to take a key resource with them on the journey under a first-of-its-kind ID program being launched this week by state and county officials.



: Detainees on their way out of Cook County Jail will soon be able to take a key resource with them on the journey under a first-of-its-kind ID program being launched this week by state and county officials. Rush doctor remembered : Stuart Levin held various roles over five decades at Rush University Medical Center and was known as one of Chicago’s best diagnosticians. He was a mentor for generations, his colleagues said. Dr. Levin died last week at age 88.



Stuart Levin held various roles over five decades at Rush University Medical Center and was known as one of Chicago’s best diagnosticians. He was a mentor for generations, his colleagues said. Dr. Levin died last week at age 88. Cubs’ Ohtani chase ends : The Cubs’ pursuit of Shohei Ohtani officially ended when he announced Saturday that he’d chosen to sign with the Dodgers. His agent told reporters the 10-year deal was for a record $700 million.



: The Cubs’ pursuit of Shohei Ohtani officially ended when he announced Saturday that he’d chosen to sign with the Dodgers. His agent told reporters the 10-year deal was for a record $700 million. Why Robbie Gould will always be a Bear : The best kicker in franchise history, who announced his retirement Wednesday, has a special connection with Chicago that goes beyond his 11-year playing career, writes Mark Potash.



: The best kicker in franchise history, who announced his retirement Wednesday, has a special connection with Chicago that goes beyond his 11-year playing career, writes Mark Potash. 3.5 stars for ‘The Nose’: The Chicago Opera Theater’s smart, winning new production take makes clear the appeal of the work, writes Kyle MacMillan in a review for the Sun-Times.

Shop at Pixie & The Boy

Pixie & the Boy’s Logan Square storefront Tina Sfondeles/Sun-Times

This week’s suggestion from a Sun-Times staffer comes from Tina Sfondeles, who recommends stopping by Logan Square’s Pixie & The Boy for some holiday shopping — or just to treat yourself.

Why you should go: “Pixie & The Boy is my go-to for gifts — for myself and others — and it’s beautifully (seasonally) decorated year-round,” Tina tells me.

What to buy: “I love their jewelry, candles, stemware (very cute pink champagne flutes), greeting cards and environmentally-friendly products,” Tina says.

Small-business appeal: ”Trish Carnevale, the store owner, makes some of the earrings herself, and I get compliments whenever I wear them,” Tina says. “The store is celebrating its second anniversary.”

📍 Pixie & The Boy, 2605 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Friday marked the first day riders could roll down the Chicago River in a hot tub boat. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by David Struett

Common sense tells us to dress in warm layers for winter.

But that didn’t stop folks from stripping down for a hot tub boat ride on the Chicago River.

“Is it summer? What the hell?” one woman on the Chicago Riverwalk asked as the boats floated by Friday.

Setting off from near Marina Towers, two of the first boaters enjoyed a 90-minute self-piloted cruise.

“I’ve driven a boat, but I’ve never driven a hot tub,” said John Hailer, of Geneva, on the first day of hot tub boat rentals by Chicago Electric Boat Co. He and his wife enjoyed the tub, some drinks — and a respite from their children.

The first two boating groups said they reserved tickets after seeing promotions on Instagram. They were the first paying customers after Instagram influencers took rides earlier, one employee said.

For those wanting to take a hot tub ride themselves, trips are booked through the middle of January, but will be available through March.

How would you feel if the Bears built a new stadium in the south parking lot of Soldier Field?

