ComEd bribery trial’s closing arguments, CPD officer faces dismissal and more in your Chicago news roundup

This afternoon will be partly sunny with a high near 53 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low near 39 and a chance of showers. Tomorrow will also be mostly cloudy with a high near 49 and a chance of showers.
Closing their case in ComEd bribery trial, prosecutors hammer at ‘stunning’ stream of benefits delivered to Michael Madigan
Federal prosecutors rejected today the idea that a “stunning” stream of benefits delivered to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan by four political power players in his final decade in office amounted to legal lobbying, goodwill or politics.
Instead, Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur told jurors “it became so much, so that when Madigan said ‘jump,’ these defendants said ‘how high?’”
Or, in the case of intern slots allegedly set aside by ComEd for people from Madigan’s ward, “How low should we go?”
MacArthur made her comments during closing arguments in the trial of four people accused of a decade-long conspiracy to bribe Madigan. The trial is in its final stage, and the case will likely be in jurors’ hands by Tuesday.
Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty are accused of arranging for jobs, contracts and money for Madigan allies in an illegal bid to sway Madigan as legislation crucial to ComEd moved through Springfield.
Our Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles have the latest on today’s iteration of the trial.
- A woman who was accused of a double slaying in Humboldt Park, pleaded guilty, and served 17 years behind bars before being cleared is suing the city and several detectives. Her attorneys allege that Dets. Reynaldo Guevara and Ernest Halvorsen fabricated her involvement in a 1992 double slaying.
- A Chicago police officer is facing dismissal for, while off duty, shooting an unarmed burglar who broke into his apartment building. The agency that investigates police shootings found Officer Noble Williams’ use of force was “an egregious violation” of department policy. But a criminal investigation was apparently never launched.
- Four asylum seekers who resettled in the Chicago area are among a group of Afghans who last week filed a lawsuit pushing the federal government to process their applications before their temporary status in the country expires. Our Elvia Malagón has more on these Chicago-area asylum seekers.
- Nearly 400 people, led by local clergy, took to the streets Saturday in the Loop to offer their response to last weekend’s chaos. Organizers said their march was aimed at showing the city’s youth that people care about them and that organizers are ready to offer them opportunities in the hope it will discourage teens from acting unruly.
- With just weeks before his inauguration, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is already trying to make progress on his top public safety priority for his first 100 days in office: to double the number of young people the city hires this summer. But that might not be an attainable goal for Johnson’s first summer in office, experts told WBEZ.
- Former mayoral candidate Paul Vallas filed a lawsuit last Thursday accusing a consultant of defrauding his campaign out of hundreds of thousands of dollars that he allegedly falsely claimed was spent on get-out-the-vote efforts in Black communities the former public schools chief ultimately lost. Our Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman have more on the suit.
- Two former Cook County assessor’s office employees and the owner of a Chicago Heights fencing company are facing federal charges in an alleged 2017 bribery scheme. Golf outings, drinks and food were exchanged for lower property tax assessments, federal prosecutors say.
- Peoples Gas wants $8,000 to move a meter blocking a Lake View man’s front door. The utility says homeowner Vincent Anzalone — or someone representing him — gave them permission to install the equipment where it is, but he denies it.
- And Chicago officially has a poet laureate. The appointment of award-winning composer, teacher, visual artist and producer avery r. young to the new post was announced today. Young’s two-year term as the city’s ambassador for literary and creative communities comes with a $50,000 award to commission new poems and create public programming for youths and students.
Hundreds of Chicago area Muslims unite for Spanish Eid al-Fitr service in Jefferson Park
Piñatas, pony rides and prayer mats filled Jefferson Park’s LaBagh Woods last Friday afternoon as Muslims from Chicago and neighboring suburbs celebrated Eid al-Fitr, a three-day celebration of the end of Ramadan.
Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims dedicated to prayer and reflection, is observed with fasting from sunrise to sundown.
Chicago’s Ojala Foundation, which aims to bring Latino Muslims, among others, together in their faith, returned to in-person Ramadan celebrations last year, though this year’s event brought out hundreds compared to smaller numbers in years past.
Saleem Khan, 26, spent most of his day tending the grills, where 40 pounds of chicken and 60 pounds of beef were cooked. He joined the group three years ago and has been helping with food at the foundation’s larger events as a way to give back.
Khan said he’d been distant from the religion most of his life because of stigmas in certain religious circles, including his own family, making him feel excluded because he was both Indian and Mexican. That all changed when he attended an Ojala event and heard two members speaking “real, authentic” Mexican Spanish, joking around with each other.
“I’ve been able to meet so many new people and grow my family outside of my family,” Khan said. “This group redefined what it meant to be Muslim for me.”
Our Violet Miller has more on Friday’s gathering.
- Patrick Finley makes the case for why the Bears should draft a backup quarterback.
- Mark Potash argues the No. 1 pick might be even more valuable now than it was in March. But it probably wasn’t worth the risk for GM Ryan Poles to wait.
- Marcus Stroman earned his 1,000th career strikeout yesterday during the Cubs-Dodgers game.
“Definitely The Green Mill in Uptown. You get very up close and personal with some outstanding jazz musicians in a historic building.” — Ryan L.
“My personal favorite live music venue in Chicago is the Empty Bottle on Western. Their space has a homeish feeling, like you’re watching a band in your friend’s basement. They host an eclectic array of local and national artists, and the bartenders are always A+. Sometimes I attend a show there without even knowing what band is playing, I just trust that Empty Bottle will always be an enjoyable and interesting environment.” — Val Lunsford
“Indoor: Thalia Hall — great sound and general vibe to the place. Also, wonderful food options and parking nearby. Outdoor: The Salt Shed — nice flow to the space and you can’t beat the skyline behind the stage!” — Mike M.
“Love Beat Kitchen, home of my first mosh pit.” — Ned L.
“Metro because it’s limited to only a few hundred people.” — Jay Aaron Hollis
“Northerly Island is by far the best outdoor music venue. The atmosphere is good and so are the acoustics.” — Rich A.
“There is nothing like a concert at the Chicago Theater. We get there very early to find a place to have a drink and people-watch from the second floor of that elegant marble and chandelier-draped lobby. Then a walk into that spectacular interior space with the painted ceilings with intricate lighting, and fancy balconies. Great acoustics, audience energy, and my personal superstars.” — Sue Marshall
