Afternoon Edition: Tom Skilling’s exit interview

For more than 45 years, Chicagoans have looked to WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling as a trusted source.

Ahead of his retirement next week, Skilling sat down with the Sun-Times for an exit interview. Below, we've got highlights from that conversation.

Plus, we have reporting on the city's new acting buildings chief — who was at the center of the 2020 Little Village implosion debacle — a list of things to do this weekend and more community news you need to know.

Reporting by Mitch Dudek

The weatherman's legacy: In the nearly 46 years since his first forecast for WGN in 1978, meteorologist Tom Skilling, has, in his folksy way, simply and clearly explained the science behind the weather while coming to be viewed as a Chicago treasure with little parallel. His career-ending signoff is set for Wednesday.

A lifetime love: Skilling was born in Pittsburgh and grew up in New Jersey, where he loved watching the ocean and studying weather maps. He was in seventh grade when his family moved to Aurora. At 14, Skilling began doing forecasts for the local radio station before heading to class at West Aurora High. He went on to the University of Wisconsin, where he studied meteorology and journalism. Soon, he found work at TV stations in Jacksonville, Florida, and Milwaukee before beginning at WGN.

Weather memories: During a recent sit-down with the Sun-Times, Skilling recalled a number of moments from his career that stuck out to him. Among them, a near-death experience running from a tornado in Oklahoma in 2010 and getting emotional while witnessing a solar eclipse in 2017.

Why he's retiring: The decision to walk away wasn't easy. Skilling, who turned 72 this month, has suffered a few spells of vertigo recently that he ties to the stress of deadlines and fighting traffic on his 45-minute commute. "I thought: This is my body saying maybe it's time to slow down a bit," Skilling said.

What's next: Skilling says he is excited, if a tad uneasy, about retirement. Days after he signs off, Skilling plans to spend three weeks in Hawaii, where he has a place. But he's not stepping out of the weather game completely. "There may be a situation where I continue to do some work with the station," he said.

Key quote: "It seems like what I did meant something to people. And there's something kind of marvelous about that. And I can't get over the fact people so generously share that with me. It's very moving," Skilling said.

City planning for a 2020 implosion of the former Crawford coal plant smokestack in Little Village was flawed, an investigation later found. Alejandro Reyes

Participants of Cupid’s Undie Run brave the cold in Wrigleyville in February 2022. The run returns Saturday, stepping off at 2 p.m. near Sluggers. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

🎷 Chicago Winter Jazz Fair

Friday, through 10 p.m.

📍Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St.

This mix of concerts, panel discussions and vendors kicked off this morning and will run through tonight — and feature performers including Marques Carroll’s Trumpet Summit, Windy City Jazz Electric and more.

Admission: Free

🎶 Black History, Folk Futures Symposium

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

📍Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N. Lincoln Ave.

Through panel discussions, presentations, performances and workshops, this event will explore the rich tapestry of Black musical heritage and its influence on temporary folk music, organizers say.

Admission: Free

💘 Cupid’s Undie Run

Saturday, 12-4 p.m. Run starts around 2.

📍Sluggers, 3540 N. Clark

Hit the road in your skivvies to support neurofibromatosis research. You can kick the day off with a mixer before embarking on a mile run.

Admission: $50+ to register

🎸 Music Frozen Dancing

Saturday 1 p.m.

📍Outside The Empty Bottle, Western Avenue and Cortez Street

Celebrating 10 years, this outdoor winter block party will feature local bands Lifeguard, the Mall, Upchuck, Cell Ray and Nancy — plus DJs inside.

Admission: Free

🛍️ Wabash Y Open House and Black-Owned Market

Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

📍Historic Former Wabash YMCA, 3763 S. Wabash Ave.

Guests can freely roam the two floors of the birthplace of Black History Month, where they can observe archival photos and speak with volunteers who will share the deep history of the Wabash Y. Plus, several Black-owned businesses will be there for some on-site market shopping.

Admission: Free

📽️ No One Is Going To Mythologize My Life

Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.

📍Blanc, 4445 S. Martin Luther King Drive.

This event will present short films by Chicago-based filmmakers, including kelechi agwuncha, Jada-Amina Harvey, and Paige Taul, followed by a talk back and time to mingle with the artists and fellow attendees.

Admission: Free

Gavin Atack, a GeoGuessr content creator on YouTube and Twitch. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Reporting by Kade Heather

If you were blindfolded and left at a random spot in the world, could you navigate your way home? Gavin Atack of North Center thinks he could find his way.

His friends have jokingly presented that scenario a few times because Atack, a geography buff and competitor in the esports game GeoGuessr, can almost precisely find where he is on a map using only a still image from Google Street View.

"It’s definitely come across my mind. I feel like I’d be able to do it," Atack, 23, said.

He is known as Chicago Geographer in GeoGuessr, which held its first World Cup tournament last year at the game’s headquarters in Stockholm.

Atack failed to make it out of his group stage in last year’s tournament, but his appearance alone earned him a ticket back to the second World Cup in September. But first, he's competing at the Americas Regional Finals through Feb. 25, also in Stockholm.

Growing up in Chicago influenced Atack’s interests in geography and urbanism, which led him to graduating last year from the University of Chicago with a degree in urban studies. He plans to pursue a master’s degree or start working, but "as of right now," GeoGuessr and posting geography videos on his YouTube channel and other sites are his focus.

