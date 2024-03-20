Afternoon Edition: Do they have your vote? Candidates make one last pitch before Tuesday primary

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

There are two guaranteed places you’ll see Chicago politicians on St. Patrick’s Day weekend in an election year: parades and pulpits — and this year was no exception.

In today’s newsletter, we’re focusing on how candidates in the state’s attorney race spent the last weekend before Tuesday’s primary.

Plus we’ve got reporting on ex-Ald. Danny Solis’ potential involvement in Michael Madigan’s October trial, a recap of the big river-dyeing celebrations downtown and more. 👇

Matt Moore

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Mitchell Armentrout, Violet Miller and Kaitlin Washburn

Once more with feeling: On the final weekend of campaigning before the Illinois primary Tuesday, candidates fanned out across the city’s houses of worship and its routes of green marchers in hopes of shaking every last hand in the home stretch of another grueling political season. But Chicago’s robust lineup of Irish American celebrations can lead to some difficult choices of late-game political strategy.

Hitting the NW Side: Eileen O’Neill Burke, Democratic candidate for Cook County state’s attorney, opted for the Northwest Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade instead of the larger South Side Irish Parade scheduled for the same time Sunday. "I had to go with where I came from," the former appellate judge said. She also attended the downtown St. Pat’s parade on Saturday.

O’Neill Burke’s pitch: "We can make this system work in every single town and every single neighborhood," she said, voicing her tough-on-crime talking points. "Let’s go out and vote and make our feelings known. If you think it’s going well, by all means, don’t vote, or vote for my opponent. He’s your candidate if you think things are going great."

Over at the library: That primary opponent O’Neill Burke mentioned is the party-backed Clayton Harris III. Harris said things were going great for him connecting with voters on Saturday outside the Chicago Public Library’s Northtown branch — and he insisted he’s the superior candidate to address their concerns. Harris also brought his message to Greater St. John Bible Church in Austin.

Harris’ pitch: "[Voters are] concerned about safety. What they really want is the certainty that when someone commits a crime, they’re held accountable, and I tell them that we’re always going to hold people accountable accordingly."

Residents also got final pitches from the 7th Congressional District race candidates — U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Kina Collins — which we reported on here.

And before you hit the polls Tuesday, be sure to check out our Voter Guide — where you'll find a sample ballot, candidate profiles, a list of races to watch and more — here.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Former Ald. Danny Solis walks toward a waiting vehicle outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after a day of the Ed Burke corruption trial last December. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Solis to testify in Madigan trial : Months after declining to call the notorious FBI mole to testify in the trial of ex-Ald. Edward M. Burke, prosecutors disclosed Monday that they intend to summon former Ald. Danny Solis to the stand in the trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, set for October.

: Months after declining to call the notorious FBI mole to testify in the trial of ex-Ald. Edward M. Burke, prosecutors disclosed Monday that they intend to summon former Ald. Danny Solis to the stand in the trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, set for October. Man bursts into mosque : An intruder burst into a Loop mosque and blurted offensive statements to congregants during nightly prayers Sunday, police and shaken mosque leaders told the Sun-Times.

: An intruder burst into a Loop mosque and blurted offensive statements to congregants during nightly prayers Sunday, police and shaken mosque leaders told the Sun-Times. Migrant evictions slowly begin : Of the nearly three dozen migrants expected to be evicted from shelters Sunday as the city began enforcing Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration’s 60-day shelter stay rule, just three were removed.

: Of the nearly three dozen migrants expected to be evicted from shelters Sunday as the city began enforcing Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration’s 60-day shelter stay rule, just three were removed. Home prices could drop : The Chicago-based National Association of Realtors, resolving claims over broker commissions, agreed Friday to a $418 million settlement that could affect Americans’ cost to buy or sell homes.

: The Chicago-based National Association of Realtors, resolving claims over broker commissions, agreed Friday to a $418 million settlement that could affect Americans’ cost to buy or sell homes. Remembering Val Gray Ward : In 1968, Mrs. Ward founded the nonprofit Kuumba Theatre Workshop and, in doing so, helped pioneer a new outlet for Black creativity that became known internationally for its work. She died March 7 at age 91.

: In 1968, Mrs. Ward founded the nonprofit Kuumba Theatre Workshop and, in doing so, helped pioneer a new outlet for Black creativity that became known internationally for its work. She died March 7 at age 91. Chicago architect to design memorial : Chicago-based architect John Ronan has been selected to design the first national memorial in Washington, D.C., dedicated to press freedom and fallen journalists.

: Chicago-based architect John Ronan has been selected to design the first national memorial in Washington, D.C., dedicated to press freedom and fallen journalists. 3 stars for ‘Quiet on the Set’: This docuseries delivers a journalistically solid, straightforward and at times heartbreaking expose of the abuse and upsetting actions young Nickelodeon actors endured while making TV shows for kids, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

This mural at 21st and Paulina streets, created by artists Miguel Del Real and Diske Uno, nods to Mexican history, culture and religion. Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

Reporting by Sun-Times staff

A new colorful mural has appeared on the side of an apartment building at 21st and Paulina streets. Titled "Tecuani," the artwork was finished last month by Little Village-raised artist Miguel Del Real and the Mexico-born artist who goes by Diske Uno.

"Tecuani" is an indigenous word in Mexico meaning "the one who eats people." It often refers to a jaguar, known as a fearsome predator but also a symbol of divinity in ancient times.

The painting is a nod to "La Danza de los Tecuanes," a dance that dates to pre-colonial era Mexico and is still performed on certain holidays, featuring costumed dancers in a symbolic hunt for the big cat.

Del Real, who lives in Pilsen, says, "In this mural, Diske painted the Tecuani dancer sitting or resting as it is interconnected with earth, and vines wrap around his body as it holds a flower to feed a hummingbird, which is a symbol for love, healing and creativity."

"I painted the jaguar spirit as it emanates from the dancer depicting the essence that the dancer tries to embody while in character. The monarch butterfly symbolizes the constant evolution, migration and transformation of the people."

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

The Chicago River gets dyed green before the downtown St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Violet Miller

Thousands of revelers flooded the Loop on Saturday for the annual river dyeing and St. Patrick's Day Parade, including Lisa Henry, a Lincoln Square resident, who stood along the Freedom Boat Club docks waiting to board a vessel for a water-level view.

Henry has watched the dyeing from a boat for the past six years and says it’s the best way to take in the verdant spectacle.

"It’s quintessential Chicago. It’s one of the reasons why this city is the best in the world," Henry said.

As the dye settled, Garfield Ridge resident Melissa Seledon sprinted from the river to the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Columbus Drive along with her nephews Gabriel, 4, and Ayden, 9. On his first trip to the Irish-themed activities, Ayden had some tips for the people putting on the parade — most importantly, more "green candy."

Ayden’s aunt didn’t share his concerns, but said she enjoyed the bagpipes.

READ MORE

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Chris Woldt