The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 10, 2023
Food and Restaurants Taste The Sip

Dining Out in Chicago? Try ‘Taco Trivia’ and ‘Kegs N Eggs,’ or sample Anderson .Paak’s .Paakito Mojitos

Highlights of the area eateries’ openings, new menus and special events and more.

By  Denise I. O’Neal
   
SHARE Dining Out in Chicago? Try ‘Taco Trivia’ and ‘Kegs N Eggs,’ or sample Anderson .Paak’s .Paakito Mojitos
Enjoy Anderson .Paak’s .Paakito Mojitos at Solita Chicago.

Enjoy Anderson .Paak’s .Paakito Mojitos at Solita Chicago.

Courtesy Solita Chicago.

Here are some highlights to what’s happening in Chicago’s culinary scene:

City Winery debuts new dining concept

City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St. launched “Pairing is Sharing,” featuring small shareable plates curated around select wines. Visit Resy.com.

LG Bar and & Kitchen gears up for summer

LG Bar, 1525 N. Wells St. New dishes and entertainment are on tap for the summer season. Taco Trivia Tuesday 7-9 p.m. (tacos, margaritas and trivia, $10); Live Music Wednesday (wraps, salads and martinis $10 each); Karaoke and BYOB (build your own burger; $20) 8:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday; Kegs N Eggs Sunday (specialty egg dishes, discounted beers and country music). A happy hour menu (discounted drinks and small plates) will be featured 5-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Visit lgsbar.com.

Solita Chicago’s Monday Mojitos deal

Solita Chicago, 431 N. Wells St. serves up a $4-off on all Anderson .Paak’s .Paakito Mojitos. Selections include: Spicy Cucumber (SelvaRey White rum, mint leaves, jalapeno, cucumber and lime juice); Vanilla & Key lime (vanilla bean infused with SelvaRey white rum, lime juice and mint leaves) and Watermelon (SelvaRey white rum; watermelon; lime juice and mint leave). Visit solitatacos.com

Lure Fish Bar’s National Caviar Day event

Lure Fish Bar, 616 N. Rush St., salutes National Caviar Day (July 18) with a special dish, “The Whale” (1 oz. Kaluga caviar and half bottle of Nicolas Feuillate chilled Champagne, $130) available 4-6 p.m. during Happy Hour July 18 only. Lure will also offer 1-oz chilled vodka and caviar scoop on a Bellini; $15. Lurefishbar.com

Next Up In Taste
Robert Gomez: Chicago restaurateur, club owner most people might not know by name
Malört’s unlikely rise from a joke to Chicago’s drink
Playing with our food
Looking for healthy snacks? Try these pairings next time hunger hits
Menu planner: Apple pecan turkey salad with honey mustard dressing is beautiful and easy to make
What to bring to a summer cookout: Food and side dishes sure to please
The Latest
merlin_114496664.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Decenas de migrantes son trasladados de estación de policía donde se investiga presunta conducta sexual inapropiada
Los detalles y el alcance de la investigación siguen sin estar claros. COPA dijo que las acusaciones no han sido corroboradas.
By Tom SchubaMichael Loria, and 2 more
 
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
La Voz Chicago
Choque de la CTA en Lake Shore Drive deja 1 muerto, 15 heridos
La mujer, quien era pasajera en un Dodge Journey, fue declarada muerta en el Centro Médico de la Universidad de Chicago, según la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
police lights
La Voz Chicago
Niño muere en tiroteo durante cumpleaños de su abuela en Franklin Park
Alguien que pasaba en un automóvil disparó de cuatro a seis tiros, dijo la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building.
Sports Media
New York Times disbands its sports department, will rely on coverage from the Athletic
The decision impacts more than 35 people in the sports department, according to the Times. No layoffs are planned.
By Michelle Chapman | AP
 
In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual Christmas tree lighting at the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
Music
Jury seated in trial over Aretha Franklin’s handwritten wills
One son believes a 2010 handwritten will should mainly control the estate, but two other sons are in favor of a 2014 document.
By Ed White | Associated Press
 