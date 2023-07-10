Dining Out in Chicago? Try ‘Taco Trivia’ and ‘Kegs N Eggs,’ or sample Anderson .Paak’s .Paakito Mojitos

Here are some highlights to what’s happening in Chicago’s culinary scene:

City Winery debuts new dining concept

City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St. launched “Pairing is Sharing,” featuring small shareable plates curated around select wines. Visit Resy.com.

LG Bar and & Kitchen gears up for summer

LG Bar, 1525 N. Wells St. New dishes and entertainment are on tap for the summer season. Taco Trivia Tuesday 7-9 p.m. (tacos, margaritas and trivia, $10); Live Music Wednesday (wraps, salads and martinis $10 each); Karaoke and BYOB (build your own burger; $20) 8:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday; Kegs N Eggs Sunday (specialty egg dishes, discounted beers and country music). A happy hour menu (discounted drinks and small plates) will be featured 5-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Visit lgsbar.com.

Solita Chicago’s Monday Mojitos deal

Solita Chicago, 431 N. Wells St. serves up a $4-off on all Anderson .Paak’s .Paakito Mojitos. Selections include: Spicy Cucumber (SelvaRey White rum, mint leaves, jalapeno, cucumber and lime juice); Vanilla & Key lime (vanilla bean infused with SelvaRey white rum, lime juice and mint leaves) and Watermelon (SelvaRey white rum; watermelon; lime juice and mint leave). Visit solitatacos.com.

Lure Fish Bar’s National Caviar Day event

Lure Fish Bar, 616 N. Rush St., salutes National Caviar Day (July 18) with a special dish, “The Whale” (1 oz. Kaluga caviar and half bottle of Nicolas Feuillate chilled Champagne, $130) available 4-6 p.m. during Happy Hour July 18 only. Lure will also offer 1-oz chilled vodka and caviar scoop on a Bellini; $15. Lurefishbar.com