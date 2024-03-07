The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 7, 2024
News News Chicago

Chicago reports first measles case since 2019

The health department is working on finding those who may have been exposed to the person with measles. Measles is a highly transmissible respiratory disease that can be prevented through the MMR vaccine, health officials say.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
SHARE Chicago reports first measles case since 2019
FILES-US-HEALTH-VACCINES-MEASLES

The Chicago Department of Public Health confirmed a case of measles in the city March 7, 2024, the first since 2019. Measles is rare in Chicago due to high vaccination rates.

Getty Images

The Chicago Department of Public Health confirmed a single case of measles in the city Thursday, the first since 2019.

People who were at these locations on Feb. 27 may have been exposed and should call the health department at (312) 743-7216:

  • 8:30 a.m.-noon at Swedish Hospital’s Galter Medical Pavilion
  • 9:15-11:30 a.m. on CTA bus No. 92 (Foster)

The health department is finding those who may have been exposed to the person with measles. The person with the confirmed case was recovering well and their infectious disease period ended Wednesday, Block Club Chicago reported.

Related

The health department was investigating a case of measles in February of a northwest Indiana resident who was in Chicago. There were no additional exposures located in Chicago or Illinois, the health department said in a statement Feb. 23. The latest case does not appear to be linked to the Indiana one, the health department said.

Measles is a serious respiratory infection that causes a rash and high fever and is capable of leading to pneumonia and other complications. It’s rare in Chicago due to high vaccination rates, health officials say, but is highly contagious and can be dangerous to those who aren’t vaccinated, especially babies and young children.

Up to nine out of 10 people with close contact to someone with measles will develop measles, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes.

Measles can be prevented with the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine (MMR). The vaccine is the best protection against measles for people of all ages, according to the health department.

Three new measles cases were reported in Michigan on Thursday. A total of 41 measles cases were reported in 16 states as of Feb. 29, according to the CDC. In 2023, the total for the year was 58 cases.

Next Up In News
Themis, a legal practice by and for women in Chicago, aims to create a ‘safe space’ for its clients
Downstate man faces charges for swinging ‘Trump’ flag at police during U.S. Capitol riot
City fills more than 143,000 potholes so far this year thanks to mild winter
Illinois lawmakers approve elected school board for Chicago. What comes next?
Catholic Charities to cut 300 jobs in shift from government contracts
Johnson says addressing homelessness is ‘matter of life and death’ during VA visit
The Latest
Chicago White Sox Workout
White Sox
Dylan Cease pleased with his velocity in second Cactus League start
After a rare Arizona rain delay, White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease was sharp in three innings against the Brewers.
By Kyle Williams
 
News
Themis, a legal practice by and for women in Chicago, aims to create a ‘safe space’ for its clients
Kelly Olivier, co-founder of Themis, an all-female trial attorney group hopes that their practice “can make a change in our little corner of the universe and for our clients.”
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
_Ligocki.jpg
Downstate man faces charges for swinging ‘Trump’ flag at police during U.S. Capitol riot
Lance Michael Ligocki is now one of nearly 50 Illinois residents charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
 
Potholes 2024
News
City fills more than 143,000 potholes so far this year thanks to mild winter
The Chicago Department of Transportation has fixed 30,000 more potholes so far this year than in the same period last year. Crews were able to fill 93,557 potholes in February.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Demonstrators outside City Hall in March 2021 want an elected school board in Chicago
Education
Illinois lawmakers approve elected school board for Chicago. What comes next?
Illinois House OKs deal approved by the Senate that would put 10 of 21 school board seats up for election this November. Mayor Brandon Johnson will appoint the rest, including the board president.
By Nader Issa and Tina Sfondeles
 