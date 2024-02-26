The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Northwestern campus warned of shots fired; no injuries reported

Shortly after 11 p.m., the university said the school’s police were on scene at the Evanston Campus near 70 Arts Circle Drive investigating reports of an active threat. An alert warned students to run, hide, fight.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen Shot 2024-02-25 at 11.28.00 PM.png

The Northwestern Bienen School of Music, near 70 Arts Circle Drive where police were investigating reports of an active threat Sunday night.

Courtesy of Northwestern University

Police responded to reports of shots fired near Northwestern University’s Evanston campus Sunday night, according to the university.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the university said the school’s police were on scene at the Evanston Campus near 70 Arts Circle Drive — near the university’s Bienen School of Music — investigating reports of shots fired near campus, according to university officials.

A short time later, police confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Authorities also told those on campus to “await further info" and "avoid the area."

An initial message sent to the university community about 10:53 p.m. said there was an “active threat” on campus and instructed people to “run, hide, fight.”

A spokesperson for the university and campus police couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Evanston Police didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

In November, a similar message was sent out after a shot was fired outside the university's Wieboldt Hall on its downtown campus.

Contributing: Catherine Odom and Isabel Funk

