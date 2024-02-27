The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
News News Chicago

Love the piping plovers? This internship might be for you

The Chicago Bird Alliance is offering an internship from May to July to help with education efforts and public awareness of piping plovers on Montrose Beach.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
SHARE Love the piping plovers? This internship might be for you
Piping plover Monty walks near the area sectioned off for the endangered species at Montrose Beach in April 2021.

Piping plover Monty walks near the area sectioned off for the endangered species at Montrose Beach in April 2021.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Were you part of the crowd that was enamored by the love story of piping plovers, Monty and Rose? Want to get paid to spend time at Montrose Beach?

The Chicago Bird Alliance is accepting applications for an internship.

The intern will teach park users the importance of conservation, share information about piping plovers and other wildlife, and work alongside plover watch volunteers from May to July, said Matt Igleski, executive director of the Chicago Bird Alliance.

“I think a lot of people are just unaware of how many things use that area as a stopover for migration," Igleski said. "I think just giving some more people perspective about how to be good neighbors with wildlife, especially in the city and on beaches."

Anyone interested in the topic and comfortable talking to people would be a good fit for the role, Igleski said. Speaking another language, like Spanish, and being interested in conservation are pluses. Qualifications and more details about the role can be found on the Chicago Bird Alliance’s website.

The position pays $20 an hour and up to $6,000 for the season. The intern will work between 30 and 40 hours, typically from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The Alliance is trying to secure funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and will apply for other grants to help fund the position.

Monty and Rose were the first piping plovers to fledge in Chicago and Cook County in 71 years. Between 2019 and 2021 they successfully fledged seven chicks. Monty died in 2022 and Rose is feared dead, but their presence at Montrose introduced many to birding and the importance of conservation.

Next Up In News
Tears and shock as jurors view last moments of Chicago Police Officer Ella French’s life
Maywood man charged with killing security guard in Austin Family Dollar store, firing shots at police in Dolton
Austin man charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl on Purple Line train: ‘bold, brazen, criminal act’
Following unions’ lead, lllinois House Speaker Chris Welch directs $560K to effort to oust Rep. Mary Flowers
Feds say ex-state Sen. Terry Link deserves probation after helping uncover bribery scheme
Elections board votes to appeal ruling invalidating Johnson’s Bring Chicago Home referendum
The Latest
CTA-07XX20-04.JPG
Crime
Austin man charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl on Purple Line train: ‘bold, brazen, criminal act’
Anfernee Thomas, 27, was arrested Monday in connection to Saturday’s attack, police said.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Brother Rice’s Tyler Wooten (2) knocks the ball out of Bloom’s Elijah Lovemore’s (1) hands.
High School Basketball
Previewing and predicting the top Class 4A sectional semifinals
Every team still alive is just three wins from playing in Champaign for a state trophy.
By Joe Henricksen
 
9-victoria-martinez.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Diversity of cultures and perspectives reflected in new exhibits, events at Chicago Cultural Center
The center has announced its eclectic lineup of exhibitions, concerts, dance performances, film screenings, talks and other free events this spring and summer.
By Erica Thompson
 
_3_TAYLORSWIFT_060323_16.jpeg
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago’s latest Taylor Swift pop-up bar features karaoke, braceletmaking
Bourbon on Division is offering Swifties an interactive night out during their limited-edition March pop-up in Wicker Park.
By Katie Anthony
 
Jesse Scholtens pitches against the Tigers in the White Sox’ 3-2 loss Sunday.
White Sox
White Sox lose Jesse Scholtens to UCL tear, acquire lefty Bailey Horn in trade with Cubs
The Sox send righty prospect Matthew Thompson to the North Side.
By Daryl Van Schouwen and Maddie Lee
 