Thursday, March 7, 2024
City fills more than 143,000 potholes so far this year thanks to mild winter

The Chicago Department of Transportation has fixed 30,000 more potholes so far this year than in the same period last year. Crews were able to fill 93,557 potholes in February.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
Potholes 2024

A Chicago Department of Transportation crew works to fill a pothole on a residential street. Twenty-five city teams work seven days a week responding to 311 requests to repair roads.

Chicago Department of Transportation/Provided

The Chicago Department of Transportation announced Thursday that crews have filled more than 143,000 potholes so far this year, an increase of more than 30,000 over the same period last year.

Twenty-five city crews assigned throughout Chicago respond to 311 requests and fill thousands of potholes per day on days without rain, according to a news release from CDOT. The crews work seven days a week. Potholes form when water seeps below the surface of the pavement and expands when frozen. When the water thaws, the pavement flexes. This, along with the impact of driving cars, causes roads to deteriorate and potholes to form.

“CDOT has capitalized on this winter’s mild weather, enabling us to fill a significantly larger number of potholes in the first two months than we have in recent years,” said Tom Carney, the transportation department's acting commissioner.

Due to mild winter weather, city crews will be able to turn to other roadway maintenance and improvement needs earlier in the year, including alley repaving.

CDOT plans to resurface 150 miles of streets and alleys in 2024, including a 2-mile stretch of South Ashland Avenue in Auburn Gresham. The resurfacing lengthens the lifespan of Chicago’s streets, CDOT said.

“Quickly repairing our streets and responding to pothole complaints are the type of neighborhood services that make a big difference in quality of life for residents. I thank CDOT for their efforts, and I encourage residents to call 311 to report potholes in their neighborhood,” said Ald. David Moore (17th).

City residents can report a pothole on the city’s website, through the CHI311 mobile app or by calling 311.

