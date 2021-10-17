In one play, Bears and Justin Fields show why they don’t stack up to rival Packers

Bears quarterback Justin Fields lined up for a shotgun snap at third-and-7 from the Packers’ 47 in the first quarter Sunday at Soldier Field. Before the ball was snapped, Fields saw Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark and defensive end Kingsley Keke flinch toward the line of scrimmage.

Expecting an offside call — and a free play, in which the Bears could take a chance deep, knowing that they could always take the five-yard penalty — Fields rolled right and set his feet. From the top right tip of the wishbone “C” painted at midfield — his own 45 — he heaved a prayer into the end zone. Safety Danell Savage tracked the ball, caught it in the back of the end zone, got two feet down and tumbled out of bounds.

Fields looked to official Brad Rogers, whose crew had flagged the most offside penalties in the league entering Sunday’s game, and was shocked: amazingly, no flag had been thrown. It was the Packers’ ball.

The Packers never looked back in a 24-14 win that tilted the all-time rivalry in the Packers’ direction. Entering Sunday’s game, the 202-game series was tied at 101 wins apiece.

After Fields’ interception, the Packers marched 80 yards and scored on a 1-yard shovel pass from Aaron Rodgers to Allen to tie the game. They kicked a field goal on their next possession and, after running one play to end the first half, a touchdown on the next.

With about nine minutes to play, Fields led the Bears on an eight-play, 80-yard drive — capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney — to go down by three. Rodgers parried, scrambling for a six-yard touchdown at the right pylon to go back up 24-14 with 4:30 to play.

“I own you!” he screamed after he scored.

Perhaps one day Fields will be able to say the same. But not Sunday. Fields’ first-quarter heave — him trying to do what Rodgers does so well on free plays — changed the course of Sunday’s game. It was a reminder that Fields is no Rodgers — but also that he’s not Mitch Trubisky, either. The Bears’ previous first-round pick didn’t have that sense of swashbuckling.

The decision to go deep, however, was a mistake by Fields. Throwing on a free play, Fields needed to be absolutely sure a penalty was called. He never saw a flag, though, because it was never thrown. It was a missed call — but also a mistake by the rookie.

The turnover stilted what had been, to that point, an efficient showing by the Bears’ offense. On their first drive, they traveled 80 yards in eight plays — helped by a pass interference call by Packers cornerback Isaac Yiadom while covering Marquise Goodwin in the end zone — and scored on a 1-yard Khalil Herbert run.

After forcing a Packers three-and-out, the Bears had the chance to do it again. Herbert started the drive with a 25-yard run. Four plays later, he inched past the line to gain on fourth-and-1.

Three plays after that, Fields threw the interception.

The Bears then punted on their next four possessions, running 24 plays for 76 yards — an average of 3.16 yards per play.

Fields finished with a 75.2 passer rating, having completed 16-of-27 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception.