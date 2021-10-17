 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

In one play, Bears and Justin Fields show why they don’t stack up to rival Packers

It was a reminder that Fields is no Rodgers — but also that he’s not Mitch Trubisky, either. The Bears’ previous first-round pick didn’t have that sense of swashbuckling.

By Patrick Finley
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws against the Packers on Sunday.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields lined up for a shotgun snap at third-and-7 from the Packers’ 47 in the first quarter Sunday at Soldier Field. Before the ball was snapped, Fields saw Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark and defensive end Kingsley Keke flinch toward the line of scrimmage.

Expecting an offside call — and a free play, in which the Bears could take a chance deep, knowing that they could always take the five-yard penalty — Fields rolled right and set his feet. From the top right tip of the wishbone “C” painted at midfield — his own 45 — he heaved a prayer into the end zone. Safety Danell Savage tracked the ball, caught it in the back of the end zone, got two feet down and tumbled out of bounds.

Fields looked to official Brad Rogers, whose crew had flagged the most offside penalties in the league entering Sunday’s game, and was shocked: amazingly, no flag had been thrown. It was the Packers’ ball.

The Packers never looked back in a 24-14 win that tilted the all-time rivalry in the Packers’ direction. Entering Sunday’s game, the 202-game series was tied at 101 wins apiece.

After Fields’ interception, the Packers marched 80 yards and scored on a 1-yard shovel pass from Aaron Rodgers to Allen to tie the game. They kicked a field goal on their next possession and, after running one play to end the first half, a touchdown on the next.

With about nine minutes to play, Fields led the Bears on an eight-play, 80-yard drive — capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney — to go down by three. Rodgers parried, scrambling for a six-yard touchdown at the right pylon to go back up 24-14 with 4:30 to play.

“I own you!” he screamed after he scored.

Perhaps one day Fields will be able to say the same. But not Sunday. Fields’ first-quarter heave — him trying to do what Rodgers does so well on free plays — changed the course of Sunday’s game. It was a reminder that Fields is no Rodgers — but also that he’s not Mitch Trubisky, either. The Bears’ previous first-round pick didn’t have that sense of swashbuckling.

The decision to go deep, however, was a mistake by Fields. Throwing on a free play, Fields needed to be absolutely sure a penalty was called. He never saw a flag, though, because it was never thrown. It was a missed call — but also a mistake by the rookie.

The turnover stilted what had been, to that point, an efficient showing by the Bears’ offense. On their first drive, they traveled 80 yards in eight plays — helped by a pass interference call by Packers cornerback Isaac Yiadom while covering Marquise Goodwin in the end zone — and scored on a 1-yard Khalil Herbert run.

After forcing a Packers three-and-out, the Bears had the chance to do it again. Herbert started the drive with a 25-yard run. Four plays later, he inched past the line to gain on fourth-and-1.

Three plays after that, Fields threw the interception.

The Bears then punted on their next four possessions, running 24 plays for 76 yards — an average of 3.16 yards per play.

Fields finished with a 75.2 passer rating, having completed 16-of-27 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers yells ‘I still own you’ to Bears fans after TD run

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for one, then let the Soldier Field crowd hear it.

By Jason Lieser

Cincinnati rises to No. 2 in college football poll; Iowa drops to No. 11

Georgia remained the unanimous No. 1.

By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press

Four Downs: News and notes from Week 9 in high school football

Lincoln-Way East’s young team, a Springfield legend, Oswego’s star running back and Wauconda history.

By Michael O'Brien

Deal prevents strike by film and TV crews

Union says contract agreement with studios addresses issues concerning wages, rest periods and meal breaks.

By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 9

Prospect joins for the first time after knocking off Hersey. Check out where things stand as we head into the final week of the regular season.

By Michael O'Brien

As Blackhawks approach crisis point, Patrick Kane backs Jeremy Colliton

"We’re a good-enough team [and] well-enough coached to get out from underneath this," Kane said Saturday after the loss in Pittsburgh.

By Ben Pope