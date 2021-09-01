 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears sign WR Breshad Perriman, CB Artie Burns

Perriman caught 30 passes for 505 yards in 12 games with the Jets last year.

By Patrick Finley
Detroit Lions Training Camp
Receiver Breshad Perriman was cut by the Lions this week.
Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Bears are signing receiver Breshad Perriman, a former first-round pick, to their active roster, a source confirmed Wednesday.

Perriman caught 30 passes for 505 yards in 12 games with the Jets last year. The Bears will be his sixth team in five years, though; He was drafted No. 26 overall by the Ravens in 2016, spent 2018 with the Browns and 2019 with the Buccaneers.

The Lions guaranteed Perriman $2 million when they signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal this offseason — then cut him Tuesday despite having perhaps the most unproven receiver corps in the NFL.

The Bears kept five receivers on the 53-man roster Tuesday: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd, Marquise Goodwin and Rodney Adams.

The team kept only four cornerbacks but took a step Wednesday toward remedying that. A source said they agreed to bring back Artie Burns, the veteran whom they cut Tuesday, on a one-year deal. Like Perriman, Burns is a former first-round pick. He’ll play behind starters Jaylon Jonson and Kindle Vildor.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Cook County sheriff restarts search for longtime missing persons

Sheriff Thomas Dart announces detectives will start working a list of 170 people who have gone missing, some as long ago as the 1930s.

By Andy Grimm

R. Kelly accuser says singer kept gun nearby while berating her

When the woman spotted the gun, she said a stern-sounding Kelly told her not to look at it before demanding to know, "How many men have you seen naked?" He also instructed her to act "excited like a puppy" whenever she saw him, adding, "I still have a lot to teach you."

By Associated Press

Police seek family of 4-year-old girl found on West Side

A girl named Nia was found Wednesday morning in the 700 block of North Central Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

By Sun-Times Wire

Alderman slams ‘weak slap on the wrist’ against hotel-turned-party-haven

Ald. Brendan Reilly called the settlement with the Eurostars Magnificent Mile Hotel an insult, considering the severity of the violations. Allegations against patrons include armed robbery, criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful use of weapons.

By Fran Spielman

Roster tracker: Whom the Bears are cutting, keeping and signing

Detailing the Bears’ moves as they cut the roster down to 53 players.

By Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser

White Sox put Tim Anderson on 10-day injured list with strained left hamstring

The team also made several other roster moves.

By Sun-Times staff