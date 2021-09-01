Bears sign WR Breshad Perriman, CB Artie Burns

The Bears are signing receiver Breshad Perriman, a former first-round pick, to their active roster, a source confirmed Wednesday.

Perriman caught 30 passes for 505 yards in 12 games with the Jets last year. The Bears will be his sixth team in five years, though; He was drafted No. 26 overall by the Ravens in 2016, spent 2018 with the Browns and 2019 with the Buccaneers.

The Lions guaranteed Perriman $2 million when they signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal this offseason — then cut him Tuesday despite having perhaps the most unproven receiver corps in the NFL.

The Bears kept five receivers on the 53-man roster Tuesday: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd, Marquise Goodwin and Rodney Adams.

The team kept only four cornerbacks but took a step Wednesday toward remedying that. A source said they agreed to bring back Artie Burns, the veteran whom they cut Tuesday, on a one-year deal. Like Perriman, Burns is a former first-round pick. He’ll play behind starters Jaylon Jonson and Kindle Vildor.