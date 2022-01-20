 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

New Bears GM’s top priority: Protect QB Justin Fields at all costs

The incoming administration will need to make moves with a realistic timeline for competing, but it has to fortify the infrastructure around Fields immediately.

By Jason Lieser
Fields was sacked 36 times in 12 games as a rookie.
Fields was sacked 36 times in 12 games as a rookie.
Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

When the Bears finally hire a general manager, and it at this point it looks like the process will stretch into next week or beyond, he’ll need to get right to work addressing the very problems that created this job opening in the first place.

The priority and overarching goal will be to establish the necessary infrastructure for Justin Fields to grow into a franchise quarterback. In order to get there, the Bears must treat him like he already is.

The new general manager must support Fields in a way that Ryan Pace didn’t. When the Bears drafted Fields at No. 11 overall, there weren’t any questions about his talent or potential. The predominant concern was whether the Bears were equipped to develop and enhance what he brought to the table.

Conversely, when Alabama’s Mac Jones went to the Patriots four picks later, it was immediately assumed that they’d know exactly what to do with him.

So, with the first year of Fields’ precious, incredibly economical rookie contract essentially wasted, the new general manager must aim to make the most of the remaining three years before the Bears are forced to either extend him with a huge contract (a good problem) or draft his successor (an actual problem).

After one season of playing with Pace’s personnel and in former coach Matt Nagy’s nonfunctioning offense, it’s difficult to make any significant assessment of which outcome Fields is heading toward. The incoming general manager needs to put all the other pieces in place so he can get a clear view of Fields.

The Bears have interviewed at least nine candidates so far, by the way, with several more expected. Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown is scheduled to interview Monday, NFL Network reported.

The first item on his to-do list will be to choose an offensive-minded coach with a system that fits Fields’ skills. He’s got great accuracy on his deep ball, excellent movement within the pocket and the ability to sprint for a first down at any moment. That’s a great mix.

“Justin’s going to have a very bright future,” Nagy said in his final public sentence as Bears coach.

That’s only true in the right hands. The surest sign that this season was a lost cause was when the Browns destroyed Nagy’s game plan for Fields’ starting debut in Week 3. They dismantled and exposed it so thoroughly that Nagy said, “You almost can’t even make it up — it’s that bad,” and promptly surrendered play calling.

Fields has a far better chance with a coach who wants to maximize his ability rather than contort it to fit his model. Nagy’s favorite quarterback was Alex Smith. Find someone who isn’t so cemented in convention.

Once you do, the next order of business is the offensive line. If the Bears make no other improvements next season, so be it. Just fortify the offensive line to the point that Fields can actually play.

Some decisions will be dictated by the timeline for being a legitimate playoff contender. Legitimate is the key word there. Pace spent the last three seasons trying to recapture the magic of 2018 and wasn’t clear-eyed enough to see that the Bears were miles behind the NFL’s elite. Had he recognized that after the 2019 season and acted accordingly, he’d still have his job.

While many of the moves will be with an eye on the future, such as what to do with the massive contracts of Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack, the Bears still need to facilitate Fields’ growth in the present. They can’t let him disintegrate with a faulty offensive line and limited skill players as they stockpile draft picks for 2023 and beyond.

Besides, the teardown basically already happened on offense — albeit in a seemingly directionless manner. The Bears were 19th in salary-cap dollars spent on offense this season and have the second-lowest amount committed on that side of the ball for next season.

Wins might not matter next season, but Fields’ progress does. The Bears are banking on him being their long-sought answer at quarterback, but he can’t get there alone.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

City Hall is falsely claiming it can’t release damning report on Little Village implosion, groups say

The Lightfoot administration maintains it cannot legally release a report by the city inspector general on the bungled Crawford implosion that left the neighborhood covered in dust.

By Brett Chase

Lightfoot condemned as ‘name-calling ... bad boss’ who can’t get along with anybody — not just CTU

Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates wouldn’t say if she’ll challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom she has said is on a "kamikaze mission to destroy" Chicago Public Schools. But she offered a blistering critique of Lightfoot’s tenure.

By Fran Spielman

Board of Review hired law firm to investigate bribery allegations — but will public see its work?

Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP agreed to draft a "PowerPoint presentation and a comprehensive written report outlining the findings of the investigation."

By Jon Seidel

Part history, part fantasy, ‘The King’s Daughter’ dwells where nonsense reigns

Pierce Brosnan camps it up as a macho Louis XIV conspiring to steal a mermaid’s immortality.

By Richard Roeper

Bears have options outside of their box

History shows that bold or unorthodox — and sometimes unpopular — moves win championships in Chicago. Maybe the Bears should heed that in search of their next general manager and coach.

By Mark Potash

City Council committee moves — again — to dry up market for stolen cell phones

The ordinance boosts fines and penalties for secondhand dealers, pawnbrokers and bogus phone repair shops that buy and sell stolen cell phones. The maximum penalty would rise to $10,000 for each illegal sale, up from $2,000.

By Fran Spielman