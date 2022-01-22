 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears interview Buccaneers DC, former Jets coach Todd Bowles

Bowles’ game plan was critical to the Buccaneers beating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season.

By Jason Lieser
Matt Nagy greets Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, a lifelong friend.
Bowles (right) might replace Nagy (left).
Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

The Bears interviewed Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for their head-coaching vacancy Saturday.

Bowles’ Buccaneers have been top-eight in scoring defense each of the last two seasons, and his game plan was essential to the team beating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season.

His last head-coaching opportunity, however, was a wreck. With Bowles as coach, the Jets went 24-40 from 2015 through ‘18. But his resurgence with the Buccaneers has made him a compelling candidate again; he has also interviewed with the Vikings.

Bowles, 58, played safety in the NFL from 1986 through ‘93 and went into coaching as Morehouse College’s defensive coordinator in 1997. The Jets hired him as their secondary coach in 2000, and he ascended from there. He has 14 seasons of NFL experience as a coordinator or head coach.

The Bears also interviewed Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Saturday and have multiple interviews scheduled next week.

