Bears rule out RT Larry Borom for Sunday’s game

Bears tackle Larry Borom will miss Sunday’s game against the Cowboys after the Bears ruled him out with a concussion on Friday.

Borom started and finished Monday night’s win against the Patriots but did not participate in practices or walk-throughs this week.

Veteran Riley Reiff is likely to be his replacement. Reiff has played only one offensive snap this season — he was an extra blocker Monday night — but has 11 years of experience at tackle. He made 12 starts at right tackle for the Bengals last year but was injured before their Super Bowl run.

Head coach Matt Eberflus refused to name a starter but said the obvious: that the Bears have only so many options to replace Borom.

“Reiff’s been ready to go,” Eberflus said.

Borom, who is in his second season, started every game this year at right tackle. He beat out Reiff in training camp, securing the job toward the end of the exhibition season.

The Bears offensive line will be challenged Sunday by a Cowboys defense that leads the NFL in sacks. They’ll be without Lucas Patrick, who was put on the injured reserve this week with a toe injury. Sam Mustipher will start at center and Michael Schofield will play left guard.

The Bears are getting some reinforcements back, though. Eberflus said the team would return Alex Leatherwood to the active roster this week. A first-round pick by the Raiders in 2021, Leatherwood was cut in early September and claimed by the Bears. He went on the reserve/non-football injury list with mononucleosis earlier this year and has yet to play for the Bears.

