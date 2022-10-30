The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott out vs. Bears

Elliott sprained his right knee against the Lions.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott hurt his knee last week.

ARLINGTON, Texas — As expected, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t play against the Bears on Sunday. He didn’t practice all week after spraining his right knee against the Lions, and was ruled out Sunday.

Tony Pollard, who shares running back duties with Elliott, is expected to see increased carries.

Bears offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, whom the Bears activated on Friday after he returned from mononucleosis, is active. Whether he plays is another question. The Bears are expected to start veteran Riley Reiff at right tackle after they ruled out Larry Borom with a concussion on Friday

The Bears also ruled cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges and receiver Isaiah Coulter inactive.
Leatherwood was the No. 17 overall pick last year, but things quickly went sour between him and the Raiders. After being drafted to play left tackle, they moved him to right guard and cut him before the start of this season. The Bears claimed him on waivers, but shortly put him on the Non-Football Illness list and didn’t activate him until this week.

Standout linebacker Micah Parsons, meanwhile, is active after being limited in practice because of a shoulder injur. He was expected to play all week.

Receiver Noah Brown (foot) and safety Malik Hooker (hamstring) are among the inactive Cowboys.

