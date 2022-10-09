The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 9, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

3 takeaways from Bears’ 29-22 loss to Vikings

A look at how they did against Justin Jefferson without Jaylon Johnson, a huge contribution from a rookie and struggling against Kirk Cousin.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates after a play against the Bears on Sunday.

Justin Jefferson caught 12 passes for 154 yards against the Bears.

Getty

MINNEAPOLIS — The Bears squandered a promising performance by quarterback Justin Fields and their defense broke at just the wrong time in their 29-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Beyond Fields and the Bears’ ill-fated final drive, here are three takeaways from the game:

Jefferson as advertised

The Bears were expected to have problems with Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, especially as top cornerback Jaylon Johnson was out with a quad injury, and they did. He broke 100 yards early in the second quarter and finished with 12 catches for 154 yards—the most by an opponent since the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel burned them for 171 last October.

Robinson shines again

Defensive end Dominique Robinson has already been worth the late-fifth-round pick the Bears used to draft him. He had a tackle for loss and blocked a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Cousins catches fire

Teams don’t usually fear Kirk Cousins, but he had the Bears spinning from the start. He set a Vikings record by completing his first 17 passes of the game and finished 32 of 41 for 296 yards with a touchdown and interception for a 94.7 passer rating.

