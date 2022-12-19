Bears RB Khalil Herbert expected to return from hip injury vs. Bills

The Bears expect to restore their rushing attack with the return of running back Khalil Herbert on Saturday against the Bills. He’ll rejoin David Montgomery in the backfield after missing four games because of a hip injury.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Herbert will practice this week.

“He is cleared, ready to go,” he said. “He’s got all his jumps, his speed, he’s been cutting, he’s been moving — he looks great. We’re excited about his return.”

Herbert, also a kick returner, got hurt in the Nov. 13 loss to the Lions and went on injured reserve. This is his first game eligible to return, and the Bears will need to add him to the active roster by Friday.

Herbert was 11th in the NFL with 643 yards rushing (at a rate of six per carry) at the time of his injury and had four touchdown runs. He also has six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

In the four games without Herbert, Montgomery ran for 260 yards and three touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Herbert had a promising rookie season after the Bears drafted him in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech and took a significant step forward this season. With Montgomery set to hit free agency and Herbert having two years left on his contract, the remaining games are an opportunity for Herbert to audition for a bigger role for next season.

