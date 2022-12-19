The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 19, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears RB Khalil Herbert expected to return from hip injury vs. Bills

He was 11th in the NFL in rushing when he went down last month.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears RB Khalil Herbert expected to return from hip injury vs. Bills
A photo of Bears running back Khalil Herbert running with the ball.

Hebert had 643 yards rushing and four touchdowns before the injury.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears expect to restore their rushing attack with the return of running back Khalil Herbert on Saturday against the Bills. He’ll rejoin David Montgomery in the backfield after missing four games because of a hip injury.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Herbert will practice this week.

“He is cleared, ready to go,” he said. “He’s got all his jumps, his speed, he’s been cutting, he’s been moving — he looks great. We’re excited about his return.”

Herbert, also a kick returner, got hurt in the Nov. 13 loss to the Lions and went on injured reserve. This is his first game eligible to return, and the Bears will need to add him to the active roster by Friday.

Herbert was 11th in the NFL with 643 yards rushing (at a rate of six per carry) at the time of his injury and had four touchdown runs. He also has six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

In the four games without Herbert, Montgomery ran for 260 yards and three touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Herbert had a promising rookie season after the Bears drafted him in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech and took a significant step forward this season. With Montgomery set to hit free agency and Herbert having two years left on his contract, the remaining games are an opportunity for Herbert to audition for a bigger role for next season.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ Eddie Jackson: Foot injury should be fine by spring practice
Teven Jenkins out of hospital after neck injury scare
Halas Intrigue, Episode 264: A 1-man show
Uneven Bears lose to Eagles, but Matt Eberflus maintains they’re on right track
Why did the Bears punt from the Eagles’ 30?
Growing pains: Rookies’ mistakes irk Matt Eberflus
The Latest
IMG_9006.jpg
Bears
Bears’ Eddie Jackson: Foot injury should be fine by spring practice
Bears safety Eddie Jackson seems to have avoided the worst.
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_110462932.jpg
Sports
Teven Jenkins out of hospital after neck injury scare
The Bears starting right guard left Sunday’s game against the Eagles on a stretcher and was hospitalized after suffering the injury on the Bears’ first possession of the game. Coach Matt Eberflus said his prognosis was “encouraging.”
By Mark Potash
 
Samples of biodiesel sit on a pump at a California biofuels company in 2013.
Letters to the Editor
For cleaner air now, Illinois should use more biodiesel
Waiting, while doing nothing, is a lost opportunity in the fight for cleaner air.
By Letters to the Editor
 
DSC00860.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Niños de 14 y 15 años son baleados en la cabeza afuera de la secundaria Juárez
La escuela había realizado un evento comunitario ese día temprano con comida y actuaciones de los estudiantes.
By Tom SchubaMichael Loria, and 3 more
 
Argentina’s Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after his team beat France in the final. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3.
La Voz Chicago
Argentina gana la Copa del Mundo con penales
Francia pierde 4-2 en una tanda de penales en la final cuando Lionel Messi finalmente obtiene ganar la Copa del Mundo.
By Steve Douglas | Associated Press
 