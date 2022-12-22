The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears WR Chase Claypool doubtful vs. Bills; several starters out or questionable

After the offensive line struggled against the Eagles, it’ll likely go without Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair this week.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears WR Chase Claypool doubtful vs. Bills; several starters out or questionable
A photo of Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool making a catch during a game.

Claypool has 12 catches for 111 yards in five games.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears’ offense continues to shrink.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is doubtful, and Equanimeous St. Brown is out for the Bills game Saturday. On the offensive line, left guard Cody Whitehair and right guard Teven Jenkins also are doubtful.

That makes an already difficult challenge nearly impossible for the Bears, who are an 8.5-point underdog.

The Bills are 11th in the NFL in sacks (37) and seventh in opponent passer rating (83.0).

Claypool hurt his knee against the Packers on Dec. 4, but returned to finish that game. He has not practiced since and missed the game against the Eagles last week. St. Brown suffered a concussion in that game and remains in the protocol.

That leaves the Bears with Dante Pettis (15 catches this season), Byron Pringle (seven) and N’Keal Harry (five) as their top three receivers against the Bills. Rookie Velus Jones should be active as well, but the coaching staff does not appear to have the confidence to put him in a significant role.

It’s unclear how the Bears will replace Whitehair (knee) at left guard and Jenkins (neck) at right guard. Coach Matt Eberflus said Thursday that backup Michael Schofield, who replaced Jenkins on Sunday, would start at right guard if Jenkins is out. A fill-in for Whitehair is to be determined.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Wednesday that right tackles Riley Reiff and Larry Borom have practiced at guard this season, as well as backup lineman Alex Leatherwood.

Top cornerback Jaylon Johnson (finger and rib injuries) is questionable, and cornerback Kindle Vildor is out with an ankle injury. Eberflus said the concern with Johnson is the finger injury and how well he feels he can function with it, making sound likely he’ll play.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
NFL awards ‘Sunday Ticket’ package to YouTube
Bear market for tickets to team’s frigid game on Saturday, among coldest in Soldier Field history
Bears blanked on Pro Bowl for first time in 5 years
Struggling on PATs, Bears K Cairo Santos moves the spot of the ball
The H.I.T.S. principle still beating at Halas Hall
Chase Claypool, Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins all miss Bears practice
The Latest
The Night Ministry’s senior nurse practitioner Stephan Koruba gives free supplies from the street medicine van, such as food and hand warmers, to someone living at a homeless encampment at North Kedzie Avenue and West Belmont Avenue on the Northwest Side, Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, 2022.
Other Views
Homelessness can’t be fixed with one-size-fits-all approach
Chicago shouldn’t copy New York City’s approach. Hospitalization takes an individual who has a mental health condition off the street, but it doesn’t guarantee they won’t end up there again.
By Debbie Pavick and Mark Ishaug
 
Ayo Dosunmu
Bulls
Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu played hero, but still going through growing pains
It was the first buzzer beater for Dosunmu at the NBA level in Wednesday’s win over Atlanta, and came a night after he played just five minutes in Miami. Just another young guy coach Billy Donovan is being hard on or part of the tough-love process of Dosunmu learning the NBA game?
By Joe Cowley
 
Lana.png
Chicago
Lawsuit filed by woman who lost both legs in boating accident at ‘Playpen’ near Oak Street Beach
Lana Batochir was injured last August as she and friends were on a raft near the beach. A rented yacht began drifting toward them as the captain struggled with a malfunctioning anchor, according to a preliminary accident report.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
La Voz Chicago
Hombre muerto en tiroteo en West Lawn
Se encontraba en una gasolinera en el bloque 6700 de South Pulaski Road cuando fue disparado, dijo la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
United States soccer women’s national team member Megan Rapinoe speaks during an event to mark Equal Pay Day last year in Washington, D.C.
Soccer
Equal pay bill passes in U.S. House in latest women’s soccer win
The bill had earlier passed the Senate with unanimous support. It now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.
By Eddie Pells | AP
 