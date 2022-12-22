Bears WR Chase Claypool doubtful vs. Bills; several starters out or questionable

The Bears’ offense continues to shrink.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is doubtful, and Equanimeous St. Brown is out for the Bills game Saturday. On the offensive line, left guard Cody Whitehair and right guard Teven Jenkins also are doubtful.

That makes an already difficult challenge nearly impossible for the Bears, who are an 8.5-point underdog.

The Bills are 11th in the NFL in sacks (37) and seventh in opponent passer rating (83.0).

Claypool hurt his knee against the Packers on Dec. 4, but returned to finish that game. He has not practiced since and missed the game against the Eagles last week. St. Brown suffered a concussion in that game and remains in the protocol.

That leaves the Bears with Dante Pettis (15 catches this season), Byron Pringle (seven) and N’Keal Harry (five) as their top three receivers against the Bills. Rookie Velus Jones should be active as well, but the coaching staff does not appear to have the confidence to put him in a significant role.

It’s unclear how the Bears will replace Whitehair (knee) at left guard and Jenkins (neck) at right guard. Coach Matt Eberflus said Thursday that backup Michael Schofield, who replaced Jenkins on Sunday, would start at right guard if Jenkins is out. A fill-in for Whitehair is to be determined.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Wednesday that right tackles Riley Reiff and Larry Borom have practiced at guard this season, as well as backup lineman Alex Leatherwood.

Top cornerback Jaylon Johnson (finger and rib injuries) is questionable, and cornerback Kindle Vildor is out with an ankle injury. Eberflus said the concern with Johnson is the finger injury and how well he feels he can function with it, making sound likely he’ll play.

