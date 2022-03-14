Bears sign DT Larry Ogunjobi from Bengals for 3 years, $40.5 million: report

As new Bears general manager Ryan Poles continues to rework the roster, the team is getting younger — and possibly better — on the defensive line.

The Bears agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million deal with former Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi in the opening hours of free agency Monday, NFL Network reported. He’ll get $26.4 million guaranteed.

Poles already cut defensive tackle Eddie Goldman and is not expected to re-sign veteran Akiem Hicks. Hicks (32) and Goldman (28) are both older than Ogunjobi (27).

Ogunjobi was expected to be one of the top defensive tackles on the market after putting up a career-high 16 quarterback hits, including seven sacks, during the Bengals’ Super Bowl run last season. He started at least 15 games each of the last four seasons between the Bengals and Browns and has 21.5 sacks and 229 tackles in his five-year career.

The Browns drafted Ogunjobi out of Charlotte in the third round of the 2017 draft.

