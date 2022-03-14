The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 14, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears sign DT Larry Ogunjobi from Bengals for 3 years, $40.5 million: report

The move almost certainly ends any thought of Akiem Hicks returning.

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
 March 14, 2022 12:35 PM
SHARE Bears sign DT Larry Ogunjobi from Bengals for 3 years, $40.5 million: report
ogunjobi.jpg

Ogunjobi has 21.5 sacks in five seasons.

AP Photos

As new Bears general manager Ryan Poles continues to rework the roster, the team is getting younger — and possibly better — on the defensive line.

The Bears agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million deal with former Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi in the opening hours of free agency Monday, NFL Network reported. He’ll get $26.4 million guaranteed.

Poles already cut defensive tackle Eddie Goldman and is not expected to re-sign veteran Akiem Hicks. Hicks (32) and Goldman (28) are both older than Ogunjobi (27).

Ogunjobi was expected to be one of the top defensive tackles on the market after putting up a career-high 16 quarterback hits, including seven sacks, during the Bengals’ Super Bowl run last season. He started at least 15 games each of the last four seasons between the Bengals and Browns and has 21.5 sacks and 229 tackles in his five-year career.

The Browns drafted Ogunjobi out of Charlotte in the third round of the 2017 draft.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Mitch Trubisky gets another chance to start — in Pittsburgh
Bears free-agent primer: Analyzing their needs, money and more
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s coming and going in free agency
Ryan Poles moving Bears in new direction
Polling Place: Now that Aaron Rodgers is staying in Green Bay, will he keep owning the Bears?
Rebuffed by Bears, Mike Singletary embraces next challenge: Reality TV
The Latest
POLICEREFORM_022321_25.JPG
Crime
Read the Illinois attorney general’s memo admonishing the CPD for its PCI program
The scathing memo tells the department to stop its newly announced program focusing on a quota of 1.5 million positive community interactions in 2022
By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle
March 14, 2022 12:35 PM
merlin_97862262.jpg
Crime
CPD’s plan for 1.5M ‘positive’ interactions with residents ‘deeply problematic,’ AG says
The Illinois attorney general’s office sent a scathing memo to city lawyers warning that Chicago Police Supt. David Brown’s goal for bolstering community engagement amounts to “a quota system” that is “rife with significant downsides.”
By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle
March 14, 2022 12:32 PM
Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay is expected to begin the season on the injured list. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs’ Ian Happ, Adbert Alzolay report to spring training with injuries
The injury news isn’t necessarily over, as the Cubs continue gauging players’ fitness levels coming out of a 99-day lockout.
By Maddie Lee
March 14, 2022 12:17 PM
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky will sign a two-year deal with the Steelers.
Bears
Mitch Trubisky gets another chance to start — in Pittsburgh
It cannot be made official until the start of the league year Wednesday. But when it happens, Trubisky will get an opportunity he wasn’t afforded last year — to prove he can start.
By Patrick Finley
March 14, 2022 12:01 PM
Chicago disc jockey/promoter Pervis Spann at WVON in 2002.
Obituaries
Pervis Spann, ‘the BLUES man,’ legendary Chicago disc jockey, dead at 89 of Alzheimer’s disease
Hired by Chess Records co-founder Leonard Chess at WVON-AM, his career spanned over 60 years. He was one of the ‘Good Guys’ — a group of disc jockeys that also included Herb Kent.
By Maureen O’Donnell
March 14, 2022 11:54 AM