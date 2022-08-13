The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears open preseason on chewed-up Soldier Field grass

The grass was so patchy bad that super-agent David Canter Tweeted that Saturday’s exhibition opener against the Chiefs should have been canceled.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears open preseason on chewed-up Soldier Field grass
The Soldier Field grass was patchy Saturday.

The Soldier Field grass was patchy Saturday.

Pockmarked with dead spots and divots, Soldier Field’s turf would have made an aging public golf course blush Saturday. Nowhere was it more evident than the yardage stencils on the east side of the field, where dead spots competed with white chalk for attention.

It was so bad that super-agent David Canter Tweeted that Saturday’s exhibition opener against the Chiefs should have been canceled.

“Player safety should he tantamount to everything,” he wrote. “We know it’s a pipe dream but this isn’t safe.”

It’s easy to blame the Elton John concert Aug. 5, but the turf was already in bad shape when the Rocket Man arrived. A day before the concert, the Fire announced they were moving their Aug. 21 match to SeatGeek Stadium “due to the expected field condition at Soldier Field.” The move was “due to the league’s policy on maintaining the condition of the field of play in accordance with MLS standards,” the team wrote. The soccer club had issues with the turf last September, too.

The turf looked even worse Tuesday, when the Bears held “Family Fest” at Soldier Field, than it did Saturday. During the week, Bears kicker Cairo Santos didn’t sound surprised by the splotchy grass, calling the conditions “just what we have to deal with.”

The good news for the Bears: they don’t return to their home stadium until the season opener Sept. 11. There are three concerts scheduled between now and then, though.

The Chicago Park District owns and operates the stadium. The team is considering moving from Soldier Field to Arlington Heights, where they’re in the process of purchasing the race track site.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields appears fine after hit to head in preseason game vs. Chiefs
Roquan Smith works out at Soldier Field, doesn’t play
GLASA Bears to host USAWFL tournament
Matt Eberflus undaunted by ghosts of Halas Hall past
Questions the Bears need answered in their preseason opener
Bears top draft pick Kyler Gordon remains out, likely to miss Chiefs game
The Latest
This still image from video shows a man, at left, being escorted from the stage as people tend to author Salman Rushdie, center right, at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
Nation/World
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing, may lose an eye; attacker charged
Rushdie’s alleged attacker, Hadi Matar, was due in court to face attempted murder and assault charges.
By Carolyn Thompson | AP and Hillel Italie | AP
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields warming up before the preseason game against the Chiefs on Saturday.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields appears fine after hit to head in preseason game vs. Chiefs
Safety Juan Thornhill dropped his right should into Fields’ head on a slide, and Fields couldn’t believe there was no flag.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith walks off the field Saturday after a pregame conditioning session.
Bears
Roquan Smith works out at Soldier Field, doesn’t play
Smith, who demanded a trade Tuesday, did conditioning work with his teammates about two hours before kickoff of Saturday’s exhibition opener against the Chiefs.
By Patrick Finley
 
At least 13 people were shot across Chicago over the first night of the weekend.
Crime
62-year-old man among 4 killed in Chicago shootings since Friday evening; 9 others wounded
Two men were fatally shot Friday in their vehicles in separate shootings about three miles apart on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP22217114550473.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA players say league needs charter flights now, and they’re right
The league’s collective-bargaining agreement with the players, signed in 2020 and effective through the 2027 season, doesn’t include charter flights
By Annie Costabile
 