Bears open preseason on chewed-up Soldier Field grass

Pockmarked with dead spots and divots, Soldier Field’s turf would have made an aging public golf course blush Saturday. Nowhere was it more evident than the yardage stencils on the east side of the field, where dead spots competed with white chalk for attention.

It was so bad that super-agent David Canter Tweeted that Saturday’s exhibition opener against the Chiefs should have been canceled.

“Player safety should he tantamount to everything,” he wrote. “We know it’s a pipe dream but this isn’t safe.”

It’s easy to blame the Elton John concert Aug. 5, but the turf was already in bad shape when the Rocket Man arrived. A day before the concert, the Fire announced they were moving their Aug. 21 match to SeatGeek Stadium “due to the expected field condition at Soldier Field.” The move was “due to the league’s policy on maintaining the condition of the field of play in accordance with MLS standards,” the team wrote. The soccer club had issues with the turf last September, too.

The turf looked even worse Tuesday, when the Bears held “Family Fest” at Soldier Field, than it did Saturday. During the week, Bears kicker Cairo Santos didn’t sound surprised by the splotchy grass, calling the conditions “just what we have to deal with.”

This is not photoshop. This is what the field actually looks like today. pic.twitter.com/NCtRAJxYWK — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) August 13, 2022

The good news for the Bears: they don’t return to their home stadium until the season opener Sept. 11. There are three concerts scheduled between now and then, though.

The Chicago Park District owns and operates the stadium. The team is considering moving from Soldier Field to Arlington Heights, where they’re in the process of purchasing the race track site.