Monday, September 19, 2022
Takeaways from Bears’ loss to Packers

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was proud of the Bears’ discipline in the season opener, but that seemed to disappear against the Packers.

By  Patrick Finley
   
The Packers run the ball against the Bears on Sunday night.

GREEN BAY, Wis. —Takeaways from the Bears’ loss Sunday night at Lambeau Field:

Flags

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was proud of the Bears’ discipline in the season opener, but that seemed to disappear against the Packers. It took the Bears about 18 minutes to post more penalty yards than the three flags for 24 yards they had in the opener.The Bears finished with seven penalties for 50 yards.

‘Mega-punt’

Playing in the rivalry game on the other sideline after eight years with the Bears, Packers punter Pat O’Donnell made his only punt of the first half count booting one 72 yards. The Packers snapped the ball at their own 28 and O’Donnell punted it to the opposite end zone for a touchback. O’Donnell left the Bears for the Packers via free agency in March, and the Bears drafted Trenton Gill in Round 7.

PAT is good

In a driving rainstorm last week, Bears kicker Cairo Santos missed his last two extra-point attempts—one wide left and the other wide right. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower pledged his support to the veteran kicker during the week and, Sunday night, Santos made a PAT in the first quarter and a 44-yard field goal in the third.

