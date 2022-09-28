Bears signing WR Reggie Roberson Jr. to practice squad

One day after putting Byron Pringle on injured reserve, the Bears are bringing in another receiver. They are signing receiver Reggie Roberson Jr., to their practice squad, his agent said Wednesday morning.

The Bears had an open spot after promoting linebacker Joe Thomas to the active roster Tuesday.

Roberson is a 5-11, 192-pound receiver whose speed could make him a deep threat. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Titans in May, cut in late August and then re-signed to the practice squad. One day after joining the practice squad, though, he was released and replaced by receiver Josh Gordon.

Roberson began his college career at West Virginia before moving back to Texas to play for SMU. He suffered season-ending injuries in 2019 and 2020 — he tore his ACL in 2020 — and logged 65 catches for 625 yards and six touchdowns last year.

The Bears have two other receivers on their practice squad: Nsimba Webster and Isaiah Coulter. Their active roster features one of the most thin receivers’ rooms in the league. Equanimeous St. Brown and Darnell Mooney have only four catches apiece this season and Dante Pettis has one. Pringle had two catches before hurting his calf Sunday.