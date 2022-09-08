The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Predicting the Bears’ 2022 record

The Sun-Times’ experts pick the Bears’ 2022 record:

By  Patrick FinleyRick MorrisseyRick TelanderJason LieserMark Potash and Laurence Holmes
   
SHARE Predicting the Bears’ 2022 record
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus stands on the sideline during a preseason game against the Chiefs.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus stands on the sideline during a preseason game against the Chiefs.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ experts predict the Bears’ 2022 record:

Rick Morrissey: 5-12

If you’ve paid any attention to social media and Bears’ fans hopes for the season, you know that lots of people are picking seven, eight or nine victories. This is based on something, though I’m not sure what. They’ve embraced the idea of a rebuild but still think there’s going to be success in 2022? It doesn’t work that way.

Rick Telander: 6-11

I still find it amusing that coach Lovie Smith got fired in 2012 after going 10-6.That was when the Bears claimed it was all about the playoffs. Playoffs?What playoffs? Big chuckle.

Patrick Finley: 6-11

Seven teams had six or fewer wins last season: the Jets, Texans, Jaguars, Giants, Lions, Panthers — and Bears. Of that group, only the Texans are spending less than the Bears on active players this year.

Laurence Holmes: 6-11

Head coach Matt Eberflus deserves credit for raising the competency floor of this franchise. He seems to be an organized, sensible football coach. Whether that will be enough to overcome a clear talent deficiency this season remains to be seen. Strangely enough, the consensus over/under win total for the Bears 5.5. Therefore I’m staking ground as an optimist.

Jason Lieser: 5-12

That’s how it looks on paper. A few things must happen for them to exceed expectations: Justin Fields catapults into the top 10 at his position, their pass defense turns it around from last season and several opponents turn out to be worse than everyone thought. Otherwise, this is the start of a rebuild, and that’s usuallyrough.

Mark Potash: 6-11

A defense that should be in the middle of the pack or better in Eberflus’ first season will keep the Bears in a lot of games with this schedule. With presumed offensive growth under Luke Getsy, the Bears are more likely to win eight or nine games than three or four.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Deebo Samuel, Trey Lance will challenge Bears’ defense
Halas Intrigue, Episode 235: The season starts!
Fox analyst Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston says Bears coach Matt Eberflus will surprise people
Bears predictions: Week 1 vs. 49ers
Predictions for which TV crews will call Bears games this season
Gamblers don’t have much faith in the Bears
The Latest
An artist’s rendering of a proposed casino that would be located near Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.
City Hall
Lightfoot creates Casino Advisory Council
Weeks after Bally’s filed its application with the Illinois Gaming Board, Lightfoot created the panel, which has four “neighborhood representatives” and 15 “issue experts.” She wants it to be a “channel for community input.”
By Fran Spielman
 
The United Center, which was the main convention venue in 1996 when Chicago last hosted a Democratic National Convention — will join the city’s pitch to host the 2024 convention.
Columnists
Lightfoot, Duckworth: At DNC Friday meeting pitching Chicago to host 2024 Democratic convention
The DNC will decide at a later date which city — Chicago, New York, Houston or Atlanta — wins the convention.
By Lynn Sweet
 
White Sox manager Tony La Russa reportedly hopes to return to the team next week.
White Sox
White Sox manager Tony La Russa hopes to return next week: report
La Russa hopes to attend ceremony honoring Dave Stewart on Sunday in Oakland.
By Sun-Times staff
 
1417827054.JPG
Cubs
Cubs bullpen squanders comeback in 4-3 loss to Reds
The Cubs held the Reds scoreless until the seventh inning.
By Maddie Lee
 
Notre Dame’s Vincenzo Ricciardi (9) runs the ball against St. Patrick.
High School Football
Week 3’s top high school football games
Breaking down the week’s best games.
By Mike Clark
 