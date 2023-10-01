Three keys for Bears vs. Broncos

Three keys for the Bears as they get ready to host the Broncos on Sunday at 12 p.m.:

Commit to the run.

The Bears haven’t been a proficient passing team since... I can’t remember, either. There’s little reason to assume that part of the offense will magically take off, even against a bad Broncos defense. The Bears’ goal should be to dominate in the ground game, and that means, for starters, having all three running backs active: Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson. Look for Johnson to get the most carries this time.

Feed Moore.

Do you ever hear the Vikings say they just couldn’t find a way to get Justin Jefferson the ball? What about the Raiders and Davante Adams? There’s no doubt DJ Moore is the best receiver on the Bears. He’s arguably their best overall player. Quarterback Justin Fields needs to be throwing to him 10-15 times a game — automatically. Even if Moore is well covered, Fields needs to trust him to make plays.

Find ways to pressure Wilson.

The Bears sure haven’t fixed their pass-rush problem, even after dropping $16.9 million in salary-cap money on Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker. They have one sack, an eight-yard stop by Ngakoue on Jordan Love in the opener. Bears coach Matt Eberflus wants to build his defense around getting pressure with the front four, but that hasn’t been working. If he wants to keep Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson from shredding his stripped secondary, he has to get creative with blitzes.

