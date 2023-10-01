The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Three keys for Bears vs. Broncos

The 0-3 Bears desperately need a win. Here’s how they can pull it off.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Three keys for Bears vs. Broncos
A photo of Russell Wilson playing against the Broncos.

Russell Wilson is tied for fifth in passer rating at 99.5.

Getty

Three keys for the Bears as they get ready to host the Broncos on Sunday at 12 p.m.:

Commit to the run.

The Bears haven’t been a proficient passing team since... I can’t remember, either. There’s little reason to assume that part of the offense will magically take off, even against a bad Broncos defense. The Bears’ goal should be to dominate in the ground game, and that means, for starters, having all three running backs active: Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson. Look for Johnson to get the most carries this time.

Feed Moore.

Do you ever hear the Vikings say they just couldn’t find a way to get Justin Jefferson the ball? What about the Raiders and Davante Adams? There’s no doubt DJ Moore is the best receiver on the Bears. He’s arguably their best overall player. Quarterback Justin Fields needs to be throwing to him 10-15 times a game — automatically. Even if Moore is well covered, Fields needs to trust him to make plays.
Find ways to pressure Wilson.

The Bears sure haven’t fixed their pass-rush problem, even after dropping $16.9 million in salary-cap money on Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker. They have one sack, an eight-yard stop by Ngakoue on Jordan Love in the opener. Bears coach Matt Eberflus wants to build his defense around getting pressure with the front four, but that hasn’t been working. If he wants to keep Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson from shredding his stripped secondary, he has to get creative with blitzes.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ Tyson Bagent to be second-string QB
Bears WR Chase Claypool’s tenure reaches a new low
Bears vs. Broncos — What to Watch 4
Justin Fields has low bar to clear vs. Broncos
Broncos’ edge over Bears? Sean Payton, Russell Wilson have done this before
It might be time for Bears to steal a page out of Cubs’ playbook
The Latest
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears’ Tyson Bagent to be second-string QB
Veteran Nathan Peterman was the team’s second-stringer the first three games this season even as the Bears cut him and re-signed him two weeks ago.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears
Bears WR Chase Claypool’s tenure reaches a new low
The Bears plan to make Chase Claypool a healthy scratch Sunday, per NFL Network, two days after the wide receiver said the team wasn’t using him properly.
By Patrick Finley
 
Patrick Williams
Bulls
Time for a Patrick Williams jump for the Bulls - but what else is new?
Entering Year 4, Williams is again a focal point when it comes to the Bulls staying mediocre or surprising some people this season, but he’s not the only storyline as camp tips off.
By Joe Cowley
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I feel betrayed after my dad lost his job for a stupid act, then lied about it
The fired man lives with his adult son, who fumes about his father’s deception every time he sees him
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A group of people sit at the bar at Standard Bar and Grill at 1332 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park Sept. 19. The City Council is expected to pass an ordinance to phase out the subminimum wage for tipped servers.
Other Views
Why eliminating the subminimum wage for tipped workers matters so much to women
Women make up 70% of the wait staff in Chicago, and of 746 occupations analyzed recently, wait staff had the lowest median annual earnings, just $21,000.
By Cherita Ellens
 