The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Paycheck Protection Program

Reporting on problems and fraud stemming from the federal Paycheck Protection Program established to provide relief to business owners during the COVID pandemic.

Susan Haling, the state’s executive inspector general.
Paycheck Protection Program
PPP fraud found among Illinois state workers leaves investigator ‘disappointed but not surprised’
Illinois Executive Inspector General Susan Haling says 177 state employees appear to have defrauded the federal Paycheck Protection Program designed to help struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Frank Main
 
A la jefa de operaciones escolares, Crystal Cooper, y otras 11 personas se les ha prohibido volver a trabajar para CPS después de renunciar o ser despedidos luego de la investigación.
Paycheck Protection Program
Chicago Public Schools COO steps down amid PPP fraud finding by inspector general
Chief Operating Officer Crystal Cooper was one of 14 school staffers caught in Inspector General Will Fletcher’s investigation of COVID-19 relief loans.
By Lauren FitzPatrick
 
1000.jpg
Washington
Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill, sending to Trump
The bill goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, which is expected in the coming days.
By Associated Press
 
Pelosi And Schumer Speak To Press On COVID-19 Stimulus And Omnibus Spending Bills
Columnists
Highlights of new COVID relief deal: Congress to vote on $300 jobless benefit, $600 direct payment and more PPP
The pending measure has no direct payments for the city of Chicago, the state of Illinois and other cash-starved local governments.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Bipartisan Members Of Congress Announce Coronavirus Relief Bill
Paycheck Protection Program
In Illinois, bigger employers grabbed most of the PPP COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program loans
In Illinois, 12% of the businesses and nonprofits getting federal Paycheck Protection Program COVID-19 emergency relief loans gobbled up 74% of the cash.
By Caroline Hurley and Lynn Sweet
 
The owner of Gifford’s Bar and Restaurant in Elgin faces federal charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program, the federal coronavirus stimulus program for businesses.
Paycheck Protection Program
Suburban restaurant owner accused of taking $170K in PPP loan scam after laying off staff
Melissa Turasky, the owner of Gifford’s Kitchen and Social, used some of the Paycheck Protection Program money to make payments on her credit card, federal prosecutors say.
By David Struett
 
Perspectives Charter Schools, operator of five schools in Chicago, got at least $2 million in federal loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.
The Watchdogs
Taxpayer-funded Chicago charter schools cashed in on COVID-19 loans; CPS seeks probe
The privately run schools got the federal Paycheck Protection Program money though they also got their full funding from Illinois taxpayers, a Sun-Times analysis finds.
By Lauren FitzPatrick and Nader Issa
 
merlin_91891561.jpg
Paycheck Protection Program
PPP loans in Chicago: The inside story of who got what
David Loundy, the chairman and CEO of the Devon Bank, said the PPP loans “helped a lot of people. Period, full stop.”
By Caroline HurleyLynn Sweet, and 1 more
 
The Big3 basketball league, co-founded by businessman and entertainer Ice Cube, used $600,000 in federal Paycheck Protection Program funds to pay coaches and players.
Sports
Several sports businesses accept federal PPP loans
But none of the four major North American sports leagues — the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball — were among the businesses that applied, according to the data.
By Associated Press
 
US-ECONOMY-CHASE BANK
Paycheck Protection Program
Search the employers receiving PPP loans in Illinois
The Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration released the names of employers getting more than $150,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans.
By Caroline Hurley and Lynn Sweet
 
merlin_76298872.0.0.jpg
Paycheck Protection Program
Evanston businessman is first in Chicago to face federal COVID-19 fraud charges
The charges against Rahul Shah involve a $441,000 loan application to the Paycheck Protection Program.
By Jon Seidel
 
Michael Spalding, who is the brand manager at the Admiral Theatre, holds a certificate from a neighborhood group recognizing how clean the Admiral keeps the area. | Michael Schmidt/Sun-Times
Paycheck Protection Program
Admiral Theatre sues over PPP loan delay, alleges regulations violate First Amendment
The suit claims the entertainment provided by the strip club is non-obscene and should not be subject to the Small Business Administration’s rules against businesses of a “prurient sexual nature.”
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
President Donald Trump with Jovita Carranza, head of the Small Business Administration, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House on Tuesday discussing the Paycheck Protection Program being used to support small businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Watchdogs
Chicago area companies getting COVID-19 loans include railcar maker that paid CEO $2.1M
Among the others were a clean-energy company in Cicero that told shareholders COVID-19 hadn’t harmed its business and the Gibsons steakhouse chain.
By Lauren FitzPatrick and Tim Novak
 
Markets React To JPMorgan Chase Reporting 2 Billion Dollar Loss
Paycheck Protection Program
Small-business loan program resumes Monday morning: Here’s what you should know
JPMorgan Chase told the Chicago Sun-Times as of Sunday afternoon the bank is ready to submit at least 150,000 completed loan applications Monday to the SBA.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Chicago-based Potbelly Corporation will return a $10 million federal loan after a wave criticism for taking the money meant for small businesses.
Paycheck Protection Program
Potbelly to return $10M federal coronavirus relief loan after public backlash
“We are returning the PPP loan after further clarification from the Treasury Department,” the Chicago company said Saturday. “We will continue to seek alternatives to help support our employees and enable them to return to work so they can serve our loyal customers.”
By Sun-Times Staff Report
 
Novias Davila in Little Village made over 17,000 masks for first responders, health clinics and to anyone who asked — for free. Now its business is at risk of closing.
Paycheck Protection Program
Chicago small businesses can’t find aid soon enough
The looming threat of financial loss is putting pressure on small-business owners citywide.
By Manny Ramos
 
IMG_5874.jpg
Paycheck Protection Program
Chicago dance studio wants small business PPP loan: 100,000 are ahead in line
Congress approved another $320 billion for the COVID-19 loan program. The Glenwood Dance Studio in East Rogers Park is so far down the line, getting money is a long shot.
By Lynn Sweet
 
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza at the White House
Paycheck Protection Program
Get ready to apply: More small business COVID-19 PPP money to be available
The House is expected Thursday to vote for $310 billion in a second round of Paycheck Protection Program funding; President Trump could sign the bill today.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Shake Shack on Monday said it will return its PPP loan to give smaller restaurants a chance to get government money under the federal small businses loan relief program.
Paycheck Protection Program
Complaints soar as PPP loans benefit big restaurant chains instead of small business
Restaurant chains Shake Shack, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and Potbelly’s each announced last week they’d obtained loans worth a combined $40 million loans under the program.
By Joyce M. Rosenberg | AP and Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 
White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds Daily Briefing
Paycheck Protection Program
COVID-19 SBA loan funds exhausted: At Devon Bank, ‘applications with no place to go’
“It leaves us stuck,” said David Loundy, the chairman and CEO of the 75-year-old family owned Devon Bank.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Small Business Administration chief Jovita Carranza, President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at the White House on April 2, 2020 discussing SBA COVID-19 emergency programs.
Paycheck Protection Program
Out of money, SBA stops taking applications for COVID-19 payroll, other emergency loans
Republican and Democratic congressional leaders and the White House are negotiating a package to add billions to these shuttered Small Business Administration programs.
By Lynn Sweet
 
The White House Holds Daily Briefing On Coronavirus Pandemic
Paycheck Protection Program
SBA approves 44,453 emergency COVID-19 loans to Illinois employers totaling $12.5 billion
The loan leader under this new program is Texas, with 88,434 loans totaling $21.7 billion, according to the Small Business Administration.
By Lynn Sweet
 
More Stories
Most Read
Alex R. Hibbert, Kevin on ‘The Chi,’ leaves the show, says he’ll ‘cherish the memories’
Dear Abby: He seemed ideal for marriage but just wanted to kiss
Another ‘cartel wife’ gets 3.5 years for hiding millions in drug money tied to El Chapo’s Sinaloa cartel
As Red Line extension advances, a cheaper way hides in plain sight
Democrats blast House Republicans for planned forum on Chicago crime instead of working to avert a government shutdown