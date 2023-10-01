The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Bears’ Tyson Bagent to be second-string QB

Veteran Nathan Peterman was the team’s second-stringer the first three games this season even as the Bears cut him and re-signed him two weeks ago.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears

Tyson Bagent walks off the field during a presason game.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent will be on the Bears’ game-day roster and will serve as their second-string quarterback for the first time Sunday, a source confirmed.

From small Shepherd University, Bagent was preseason darling, making the team out of training camp. Veteran Nathan Peterman was the team’s second-stringer the first three games this season even as the Bears cut him and re-signed him two weeks ago.

Peterman will be the Bears’ emergency quarterback, and allowed to enter the game only if starter Justin Fields and Bagent get hurt Sunday. That’s the role that Bagent filled thus far this season.

“He’s working hard in practice every day,” quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko said of Bagent on Thursday night. “He studies like a pro. He mimics guys that are in front of him. He mimics the other guys in the room ... He’s working. He’s developing. He’s figuring it out.”

