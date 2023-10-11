Bears WR DJ Moore named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Bears receiver DJ Moore was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his performance six days earlier against the Commanders.

Moore caught eight passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears’ 40-20 win, which snapped a franchise-record 14 game losing streak. He had touchdowns of 20, 11 and 56 yards, the latter sealing the victory on third-and-2 and the Bears ahead by 10 points.

Through five weeks, Moore ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving yards and first in yards per reception.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus called the honor “well-deserved” but stressed it was a team award, too, for the hard work it takes to win a game.

Moore is the second Bears receiver to win the award — Marcus Robinson did it in 1999.

He’s the first Bears player to win the award since Justin Fields last year for his performance against the Dolphins. Before that, the last Bears player to win it was Mitch Trubisky in 2018.

Moore has been the receiver the Bears so desperately needed when they traded the first overall pick to the Panthers in March. They landed Moore, first-round picks in 2023 and 2024, and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025 in exchange for the pick that would become Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.