The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears WR DJ Moore named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Moore caught eight passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears’ 40-20 win, which snapped a franchise-record 14 game losing streak.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears WR DJ Moore named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Bears receiver DJ Moore and quarterback Justin Fields celebrate a touchdown in Week 4.

Bears receiver DJ Moore and quarterback Justin Fields celebrate a touchdown in Week 4.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears receiver DJ Moore was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his performance six days earlier against the Commanders.

Moore caught eight passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears’ 40-20 win, which snapped a franchise-record 14 game losing streak. He had touchdowns of 20, 11 and 56 yards, the latter sealing the victory on third-and-2 and the Bears ahead by 10 points.

Through five weeks, Moore ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving yards and first in yards per reception.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus called the honor “well-deserved” but stressed it was a team award, too, for the hard work it takes to win a game.

Moore is the second Bears receiver to win the award — Marcus Robinson did it in 1999.

He’s the first Bears player to win the award since Justin Fields last year for his performance against the Dolphins. Before that, the last Bears player to win it was Mitch Trubisky in 2018.

Moore has been the receiver the Bears so desperately needed when they traded the first overall pick to the Panthers in March. They landed Moore, first-round picks in 2023 and 2024, and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025 in exchange for the pick that would become Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
1st-and-10: Will the real Justin Fields please stand up?
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson heading to IR, will miss Bears game
NFL power rankings: Packers, Jordan not feeling the Love
No one hurts the Bears like Vikings WR Justin Jefferson — and now he’s likely out
Fraud alert? Bears’ offense still has ‘a lot to prove’
Bears RB D’Onta Foreman could get his chance after all
The Latest
Mayor Brandon Johnson delivers his 2024 budget address to the Chicago City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
City Hall
Mayor Brandon Johnson gives budget address — here’s what to know on how he’ll spend on migrants, crime, mental health
The $16.6 billion 2024 city budget Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled Wednesday will “begin the critical investments necessary” to deliver on his campaign slogan to “build a better, stronger Chicago.” Supporters also must wait to shift the tax burden to businesses and wealthy Chicagoans.
By Fran Spielman
 
Brendan Malone
NBA
Brendan Malone, former NBA assistant coach during Detroit’s ‘Bad Boys’ era, dies at 81
It was during his time as Chuck Daly’s assistant in Detroit from 1988-95 that Malone championed “The Jordan Rules,” a set of defensive principles designed to curtail Michael Jordan’s offensive prowess.
By Associated Press
 
The izakaya and sushi menu at Itoko has earned the tony restaurant a “recommended” entry in the Michelin Guide Chicago.
Food and Restaurants
8 Chicago restaurants added to Michelin Guide
The Michelin guide spans 36 countries across the globe. Nearly 17,000 restaurants are currently featured.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Screenshot_2023_10_11_at_10.08.24_AM.png
High School Basketball
Basketball Museum of Illinois finds a home in Bedford Park
The architects of the museum’s concept and vision are now doing all they can to bring attention to it while celebrating the state’s passion for basketball.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Maison Des Champs, an anti-abortion activist, climbs the Accenture Tower without ropes Tuesday to raise money against abortion.
Crime
Charges filed against anti-abortion activist who climbed Accenture Tower without rope
Maison Des Champs, 24, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct and criminal trespass to land.
By Mary Norkol
 