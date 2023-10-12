Bears CB Jaylon Johnson a full practice participant

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who hurt his hamstring in Week 3, was a full practice participant Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury.

Safety Eddie Jackson remained both limited for the second-straight day after hurting his foot in Week 2. Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon continues to practice — he was limited — after breaking his hand in Week 1; he can return to the active roster by Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

“It means a lot, especially getting Eddie and Jaylon back, and Kyler,” safety Jaquan Brisker said. “Those are huge pieces to our secondary and the rest of the defense. … It’s going to be great having them play together once again.”

No rain worries

With rain in the forecast Sunday, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said he feels the Bears are comfortable in the rain. He pointed to their practice habits — kickers and punters perform outside, safety permitting, even when the rest of the team is indoors. The Bears even stage “Wet Ball Wednesdays,” when Hightower puts his players through drills with a slick football.

“I do feel like we have a little bit of an advantage over a team that doesn’t do that on a daily or on a weekly basis,” he said.

Kicker Cairo Santos has made all 11 field goals this year and hasn’t missed one since Dec. 4.

This and that

• Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison, a first-round pick, remained limited in practice with an ankle injury. Outside linebacker Marcus Davenport (elbow) was upgraded from limited to a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

• Lucas Patrick is still in concussion protocol. Fellow Bears center Doug Kramer, who is working his way off injured reserve after hurting his thumb in the preseason, was a full participant.

• Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown remained out with a hamstring injury. Tight end Marcedes Lewis got a veteran day off.

