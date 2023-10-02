The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 2, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Matt Eberflus: no regrets on fourth-and-one decision

The Bears coach said he would make the same call “based on the scenario that was there” if he had it to do all over again. Khalil Herbert was stopped for no gain, the Broncos responded with a 51-yard field goal and won, 31-28 to drop the Bears to 0-4.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Matt Eberflus: no regrets on fourth-and-one decision
merlin_116310838.jpg

Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) had 18 carries for 103 yards against the Broncos on Sunday, but was stopped for no gain on his final carry — a fourth-and-one play in the fourth quarter. The Bears lost, 31-28.

Quinn Harris, Getty

Bears coach Matt Eberflus expressed no regrets about his decision to go for a first down on fourth-and-one at the Broncos’ 18 instead of kicking a tying field goal with 2:57 left in the fourth quarter in a 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday at Soldier Field.

He’d do it all over again. 

“Based on that scenario that was there, yes,” Eberflus said. 

After the Broncos stunned the Bears with Jonathan Cooper’s 35-yard touchdown return off a Justin Fields fumble that tied the game 28-28 with 6:55 left in the fourth quarter, the Bears responded by driving from their 25 to Broncos 18-yard line with 2:57 to go. 

Instead of kicking a 36-yard field goal that would have given the Bears the lead — but also given Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson nearly three minutes to respond — Eberflus rolled the dice and went for the first down. But after trying to goad the Broncos into an offsides penalty, and calling a time out, Fields took a shotgun snap and handed off to running back Khalil Herbert, who was stopped for not gain by Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton. 

The Broncos took over at their 19 and Wilson threw a 48-yard pass to rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims on first down to quickly put the Broncos in field goal range. Three plays later, Will Lutz kicked a 51-yard field goal to give the Broncos a 31-28 lead wioth 1:46 left. 

The Bears’ hopes of responding with a tying or winning score ended when Fields’ pass intended for tight end Cole Kmet in the middle of the field on third-and-13 form the Bears 47 was intercepted by safety Kareem Jackson with 32 seconds left. 

Eberflus said he was in contact with director of resarch and analysis Harry Freid during the fateful episode to make an informed decision. 

“At that time, we said, ‘This right here … we’re going for it. We’re going to seal the game away,’” Eberflus said. “If we execute in that moment, we’re gonna get it and we’re going to have a chance to seal the game. 

“[The Broncos] would certainly still have time, but the win probability goes up there. You score a touchdown in that moment, you’re taking time outs and time away form their offense — we feel good about that, too.

“We’re going to trust our offense. The way they have been playing all day, that’s an important factor. We did the freeze, tried to get them to jump offsides, selected our play and went for it.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears plan to get LG Teven Jenkins back from injured reserve for Commanders game
Bears’ Matt Eberflus mentions punctuality, respect, effort regarding Chase Claypool situation
Halas Intrigue podcast: They blew it!
Bears’ skid at 14 games after ‘heartbreaker’
Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Broncos
Bears grades: Coaches flunk out against Broncos
The Latest
El Rukn founder Jeff Fort speaks at a press conference at First Presbyterian Church in Lawndale in 1970.
Chicago gangs
Former Chicago gang kingpin Jeff Fort loses First Step Act bid for freedom after 40 years in prison
Convicted of offering to bomb U.S. buildings for $2 million, ordering murder of a rival drug dealer, 76-year-old El Rukn founder was denied release under legislation allowing judges to consider “compassionate release” for aging inmates.
By Andy Grimm
 
Crime scene tape. Stock photo.
Crime
Teen wounded in Uptown double shooting
A man and a teenage boy were outside in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street when someone approached from an alley and opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A close up of Connor Bedard, in a Blackhawks without a helmet, uniform staring off into the distance.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard is the big story of Blackhawks camp. Follow updates on the star rookie here
The Blackhawks welcome the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft into the fold this fall. We provide details on his play, his progress and his promise in Chicago throughout the days leading up to his Oct. 10 debut.
By Ben Pope
 
DSC01246__1_.JPG
News
At age 104, skydiving Chicagoan sets world record
Dorothy Hoffner became the oldest-living person to parachute from a plane on Sunday at Skydive Chicago Airport in Ottawa.
By David Struett
 
Kyle Patrick stars as finance bro and serial killer Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho.”
Theater
In Kokandy’s ‘American Psycho,’ the star slays, but the songs are bloody awful
The ’80s-set musical’s characters start out loathsome and just stay that way.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 