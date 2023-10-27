The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

S Eddie Jackson: Rematch with Bears ‘a little personal’ for Chargers star Khalil Mack

Plus, Jackson gave his thoughts on cornerback Jaylon Johnson potentially getting traded.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE S Eddie Jackson: Rematch with Bears ‘a little personal’ for Chargers star Khalil Mack
A photo of Eddie Jackson after a game.

Johnson and Mack were teammates from 2018 through ‘21.

AP Photos

When the Bears played the Raiders in 2019, star pass rusher Khalil Mack made no secret that he was out for revenge. He didn’t get it, though, as the Bears lost and he didn’t record a sack against his former team.

It’s revenge time again for Mack when his Chargers host the Bears on Sunday. General manager Ryan Poles dealt Mack for a second- and sixth-round pick last year as he began the rebuild.

While it was a logical move, Mack seems to be holding on to it. He didn’t say much publicly about the Bears this week, but safety Eddie Jackson has been in touch.

“I don’t know if Mack is circling no games on the schedule, but I think this one was — Raiders and here,” Jackson said Friday. “I don’t want to speak for him, but I think it’s gonna be a little personal.” 

Mack had 36 sacks in four seasons with the Bears and has 15 in 23 games for the Chargers.

Seeing Mack traded, and later that year standouts Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, made Jackson realize anything can happen. He’s making no assumptions about his status or cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s with the trade deadline next week.

“You get rid of Mack, Roquan and Rob — just the realization of it: anybody can get traded,” Jackson said. “I can be out of here. It’s just no guarantees for anyone. We don’t hold no bad taste toward anybody, because they have a job to do as well. That’s their job to do what’s best for the team and the organization.

“While we’re here, just got to continue to contribute to the team, win and ball out. [Johnson has] been ballin’, so we’ve got to continue to do that no matter if he’s here or another place, it all works out. God has the last word with everything. And he’s a faith guy, so we just gotta have conviction in our faith and keep believing in that.”

Johnson is in the final season of his rookie contract and has not gotten the extension he has been hoping for. He was optimistic about a deal Thursday, but realistic about the possibility of getting traded.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears have several injury concerns going into game vs. Chargers
Bears QB Tyson Bagent earning fans as he overcomes undrafted ‘scarlet letter’
Bears still haven’t replaced Khalil Mack
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker still out with illness
Rookie running back Roschon Johnson ready to roll
Jaylon Johnson looking for ‘respect, security’ in contract talks
The Latest
Kimberly Boozer-Mayfield and Charles Mayfield, owners of Fabulous Finds, at their retail and consignment store in the Heritage Plaza Mall in Country Club Hills
Columnists
How do you let go of a lifetime of treasures?
A stroll through a south suburban strip mall might help me finally let go of those fancy dresses I no longer need.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Kenwood’s Jaden Smith (1) blocks a shot by Curie’s Sherod Dent Jr (25).
High School Basketball
Kenwood senior Jaden Smith picks Arizona State
Late-blooming Kenwood big man Jaden Smith committed to the Sun Devils after seeing his recruiting heat up over the past few months.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Nick Foligno’s playing time has spiked with the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Nick Foligno enjoying bigger role, on and off ice
As expected when he came over from Boston, Foligno has quickly grown into a locker-room leader with the Hawks. He also entered Friday averaging 16:34 of ice time per game, up four minutes from last season.
By Ben Pope
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 27 current and former Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group that played a central role in the riot.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Cops with ties to Oath Keepers are a ticking time bomb for Chicago
Police with extremist ties are a clear and present danger to normal society and responsible law enforcement, a Hyde Park letter writer says.
By Letters to the Editor
 