NFL power rankings: Eagles, Chiefs still on top heading into Super Bowl rematch

As the Chiefs get ready to host the Eagles on Monday in the game of the season, a Super Bowl rematch, both teams are standing atop the league. Over the last two seasons, those two are a combined 43-9 in the regular season.

Who’s chasing them? Here’s a look at the power rankings going into Week 11:

1. Eagles (8-1)

They haven’t played at full throttle yet and still stand atop the league.

2. Chiefs (7-2)

They’re still the kings of the AFC until proven otherwise.

3. 49ers (6-3)

The 49ers got back on track with an emphatic win over the Jaguars.

4. Dolphins (6-3)

The Dolphins are 10-2 at home over the last two seasons.

5. Lions (7-2)

Their next major test doesn’t come until Week 17 against the Cowboys.

6. Ravens (7-3)

Even with three losses, they have an NFL-best plus-113 point differential.

7. Cowboys (6-3)

Dak Prescott is third in the NFL in passer rating at 105.1

8. Browns (6-3)

It’s hard to find a flaw in their defense, and that’s promising for the playoffs.

9. Bengals (5-4)

Their next three opponents are the Ravens, Steelers and Jaguars (19-9 combined).

10. Jaguars (6-3)

Trevor Lawrence played his worst game since his rookie season while losing to the 49ers.

11. Seahawks (6-3)

The Seahawks are 15-11 since trading Russell Wilson for a haul from the Broncos.

12. Steelers (6-3)

Mike Tomlin’s next win will tie him for 14th all-time.

13. Texans (5-4)

They’re good, and C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans could vault them to great.

14. Bills (5-5)

They can no longer be taken seriously as a contender.

15. Vikings (6-4)

New quarterback Josh Dobbs has a 101.4 passer rating in his first two games.

16. Chargers (4-5)

The Chargers are 29-29 with no playoff wins in Justin Herbert’s starts.

17. Saints (5-5)

Quarterback Derek Carr gets a week off to heal during Saints’ bye.

18. Raiders (5-5)

They’ve won two straight under Antonio Pierce, but the Dolphins are next.

19. Broncos (4-5)

The Broncos started 1-5 and now are one game out of the playoff field.

20. Buccaneers (4-5)

They’re still right there with the Saints and Falcons in the sad NFC South.

22. Colts (5-5)

The rebuilding Colts are on the cusp of the playoff field.

23. Jets (4-5)

Zach Wilson is hands-down the worst quarterback of the 2021 draft class.

23. Falcons (4-6)

Watch them closely: None of the Falcons’ remaining opponents have a winning record.

24. Titans (3-6)

The Titans are 0-5 on the road this season after losing in Tampa.

25. Rams (3-6)

Matt Stafford is back, and this is the Rams’ last chance to make a run.

26. Packers (3-6)

|Jordan Love is 26th in passer rating, barely ahead of Mac Jones.

27. Commanders (4-6)

They’re in yet another season as the NFL’s most nondescript team.

28. Bears (3-7)

With the Lions (twice), Vikings and Browns coming up, Bears could be 3-11 quickly.

29. Cardinals (2-8)

Kyler Murray could win too many games for the Cardinals to draft his replacement.

30. Patriots (2-8)

The Patriots look like the most quarterback-desperate team in the NFL.

31. Giants (2-8)

Their last two losses were by a total of 56 points.

32. Panthers (1-8)

Next step for Bryce Young: Prove he’s definitively better than Tyson Bagent.

