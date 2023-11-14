NFL power rankings: Eagles, Chiefs still on top heading into Super Bowl rematch
Plus, the Texans and Browns are climbing, while the Bills are plunging. Here’s how are 32 teams stack up.
As the Chiefs get ready to host the Eagles on Monday in the game of the season, a Super Bowl rematch, both teams are standing atop the league. Over the last two seasons, those two are a combined 43-9 in the regular season.
Who’s chasing them? Here’s a look at the power rankings going into Week 11:
1. Eagles (8-1)
They haven’t played at full throttle yet and still stand atop the league.
2. Chiefs (7-2)
They’re still the kings of the AFC until proven otherwise.
3. 49ers (6-3)
The 49ers got back on track with an emphatic win over the Jaguars.
4. Dolphins (6-3)
The Dolphins are 10-2 at home over the last two seasons.
5. Lions (7-2)
Their next major test doesn’t come until Week 17 against the Cowboys.
6. Ravens (7-3)
Even with three losses, they have an NFL-best plus-113 point differential.
7. Cowboys (6-3)
Dak Prescott is third in the NFL in passer rating at 105.1
8. Browns (6-3)
It’s hard to find a flaw in their defense, and that’s promising for the playoffs.
9. Bengals (5-4)
Their next three opponents are the Ravens, Steelers and Jaguars (19-9 combined).
10. Jaguars (6-3)
Trevor Lawrence played his worst game since his rookie season while losing to the 49ers.
11. Seahawks (6-3)
The Seahawks are 15-11 since trading Russell Wilson for a haul from the Broncos.
12. Steelers (6-3)
Mike Tomlin’s next win will tie him for 14th all-time.
13. Texans (5-4)
They’re good, and C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans could vault them to great.
14. Bills (5-5)
They can no longer be taken seriously as a contender.
15. Vikings (6-4)
New quarterback Josh Dobbs has a 101.4 passer rating in his first two games.
16. Chargers (4-5)
The Chargers are 29-29 with no playoff wins in Justin Herbert’s starts.
17. Saints (5-5)
Quarterback Derek Carr gets a week off to heal during Saints’ bye.
18. Raiders (5-5)
They’ve won two straight under Antonio Pierce, but the Dolphins are next.
19. Broncos (4-5)
The Broncos started 1-5 and now are one game out of the playoff field.
20. Buccaneers (4-5)
They’re still right there with the Saints and Falcons in the sad NFC South.
22. Colts (5-5)
The rebuilding Colts are on the cusp of the playoff field.
23. Jets (4-5)
Zach Wilson is hands-down the worst quarterback of the 2021 draft class.
23. Falcons (4-6)
Watch them closely: None of the Falcons’ remaining opponents have a winning record.
24. Titans (3-6)
The Titans are 0-5 on the road this season after losing in Tampa.
25. Rams (3-6)
Matt Stafford is back, and this is the Rams’ last chance to make a run.
26. Packers (3-6)
|Jordan Love is 26th in passer rating, barely ahead of Mac Jones.
27. Commanders (4-6)
They’re in yet another season as the NFL’s most nondescript team.
28. Bears (3-7)
With the Lions (twice), Vikings and Browns coming up, Bears could be 3-11 quickly.
29. Cardinals (2-8)
Kyler Murray could win too many games for the Cardinals to draft his replacement.
30. Patriots (2-8)
The Patriots look like the most quarterback-desperate team in the NFL.
31. Giants (2-8)
Their last two losses were by a total of 56 points.
32. Panthers (1-8)
Next step for Bryce Young: Prove he’s definitively better than Tyson Bagent.