The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears K Cairo Santos wins NFC special teams player of month for November

He’s the second kicker in franchise history to win the honor twice.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears K Cairo Santos wins NFC special teams player of month for November
A photo of Bears kicker Cairo Santos celebrating a play.

Santos is the Bears’ all-time leader in field-goal accuracy and made the game-winner against the Vikings with 10 seconds left Monday.

AP Photos

Cairo Santos has been remarkably steady since the Bears signed him as an insurance policy in 2020. He became the third kicker in franchise history to win NFC special teams player of the month Thursday.

Santos led the NFL with 41 points in November, thanks to going 12 of 14 on field goals and hitting all five of his extra points. He was 3 for 3 on field goals of 50 or more yards.

The Bears beat the Vikings 12-10 on Monday when Santos hit a 30-yarder with 10 seconds remaining. After missing wide right on a 48-yarder on the Bears’ opening drive, Santos scored all their points that night by hitting from 25, 39, 55 and 30 yards.

He has made 92% of his field goals this season, which ranks 11th in the league, and 21 of 22 extra points. He is one of three kickers who is perfect from 50 yards (minimum of four kicks) and beyond at 6 for 6.

Santos had been out of the NFL since the Titans cut him in 2019 after a game in which he missed all four of his field goals, and the Bears signed him just before the 2020 season opener because No. 1 kicker Eddy Pineiro was injured.

Santos broke Robbie Gould’s single-season franchise record with a 93.8 field goal percentage that season, won NFC special teams player of the month in December and got a three-year, $9 million contract extension. He will be a free agent after this season.

He also has the franchise’s all-time mark for field-goal accuracy at 90.2%, well ahead of Gould’s 85.4% from 2005 through ’15. He has made an NFL record 91.1% of his field goals at Soldier Field, widely regarded as the toughest stadium for kickers.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
1st-and-10: Drops aside, Jaylon Johnson making his case
Is the bye week good, or would you rather get the Bears’ season over with sooner?
NFL power rankings: Bears’ draft hopes hinge on Panthers’ plunge to bottom
Improved Bears defense ‘gonna be something to watch’
Upon Further Review: Analyzing Bears QB Justin Fields’ ups and downs
Bears CB Kyler Gordon: my calf will be fine
The Latest
Mount Carmel’s Darrion Dupree (6) runs the ball against Batavia.
High School Football
Chicago Sun-Times High School Football Player of the Year: Mount Carmel’s Darrion Dupree
Dupree is Mount Carmel’s first Player of the Year since Tony Furjanic in 1981.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Ald. Ed Burke walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in January 2019.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
‘Did we land … the tuna?’: Jurors hear famous Burke quip
U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall also denied a request for mistrial made over a remark about the “Chicago way of doing business” being “very corrupt.”
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
This image made from video provided by WISN-TV shows where a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide in Chicago crashed into a school bus during a police chase in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, sending multiple people to area hospitals. (WISN-TV via AP)
Crime
Vehicle wanted in Chicago slaying crashes into Milwaukee school bus during police pursuit
A vehicle being pursued in Milwaukee crashed into a bus, injuring four people. The driver of the vehicle being chased was taken into custody.
By Associated Press
 
Screenshot_2023_11_30_114301.png
Sports Media
Why couldn’t White Sox treat Jason Benetti like Bulls treat Adam Amin?
Both broadcasters worked for the same owner and were in similar situations. Yet, Benetti’s relationship with the Sox differed from Amin’s with the Bulls.
By Jeff Agrest
 
The dashboard unveiled this week includes data about kindergarten readiness and the number of quality early childhood sites per community area. Here, preschoolers at Brighton Park Elementary School on the Southwest Side enjoy the first day of school in Chicago last fall.
Education
A new Chicago dashboard tracks how youth are faring in every corner of the city
The tool paints perhaps the most comprehensive picture to date of how kids in each community are doing in school, in finding work and financially.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 