Bears activate LT Braxton Jones

Bears left tackle Braxton Jones is in line to start Sunday in New Orleans after the Bears took him off injured reserve Saturday.

Jones returned to practice last week after missing five weeks because of a neck injury he suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. The Bears had three weeks to remove him from IR after allowing him to practice.

Jones, who didn’t miss a single snap last year, will help bring some much-needed continuity to an offensive line beset by injuries since training camp. Guard Nate Davis remains out with a high-ankle sprain, which prompted guard Teven Jenkins to move sides two weeks ago.

To make room, the Bears waived center Doug Kramer.

A fifth-round pick from Southern Utah last season, Jones was solid enough as a rookie that the Bears drafted right tackle Darnell Wright with their first-round choice this year and decided to keep him on the right side of the line. Wright has played despite an injured shoulder the last two weeks.