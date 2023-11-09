The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
As expected, Bears QB Justin Fields out vs Panthers

Matt Eberflus ruled Justin Fields out Wednesday, even as he, bizarrely, also tried to say the quarterback was doubtful to play against the Panthers. Thursday night, it became official.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is out Thursday.

Thursday night, it became official: Fields, who is recovering from a dislocated right thumb, is out. The Bears had previously ruled out guard Nate Davis (high ankle sprain), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee), fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion) and cornerback Terell Smith (mononucleosis).

The Bears also ruled receiver/returner Velus Jones a healthy scratch. He was flagged for a facemask penalty covering a punt against the Saints. Receiver Tyler Scott is expected to return kickoffs in his place.

Defensive end Dominique Robinson is a healthy scratch for the third-straight game.

Eberflus announced Tyson Bagent as the starting quarterback on Wednesday, saying Fields wouldn’t play. But he also called Fields doubtful.

“We’ll declare him out when he’s out,” he said then. “Right now we’re still listing him as doubtful.”

The Panthers ruled out some of their best players, including outside linebacker Brian Burns, cornerback C.J. Henderson and receivers Laviska Shenault Jr. and D.J. Chark.

